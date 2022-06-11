BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Final

Bohemian CC will take on Prague CC in the final of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday, June 11.

Bohemian ended the league phase in second place in Group A this season, winning six of their eight matches.

Meanwhile, Prague CC also won the same number of matches in the league and finished on top of the same group, ahead of Bohemian.

This will be the third match between the two sides this season.

BCC vs PCC Probable Playing 11 Today

BCC XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sahil Grover (wk), Kamal Singh, Shohas Farhad, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Ravindra Singh, Javed Iqbal (c), Imran Ul Haq

PCC XI

Naeem Lala, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Kushal Mendon, Aakash Parmar, Prakash Sadasivan, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Smit Patel, Naveen Padmaraju, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Hassan

Match Details

BCC vs PCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Final

Date and Time: 11th June, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides would like to bat first here.

Today’s BCC vs PCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Grover is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order and has added 110 runs so far.

Batters

Z Mahmood has done a good job so far and will want to contribute heavily in the final. He has scored 96 runs so far in the competition.

All-rounders

S Wickramasekara is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is the second-highest scorer for his side and has amassed 277 runs at a strike rate of 184.66.

He has also scalped eight wickets at an average of 10.50. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your BCC vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

N Lala is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the top-scorer in the competition with 310 runs at a stunning average of 62 and a strike rate of over 197. He’s also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

S Farhad has done a terrific job with the ball in hand. He is the highest wicket-taker in the competition and has picked up 13 scalps at an average of 9.53.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

S Wickramasekara (PCC) – 768 points

N Lala (PCC) – 653 points

S Farhad (BCC) – 531 points

S Davizi (BCC) – 494 points

S Bhuiyan (BCC) – 494 points

Important stats for BCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

S Wickramasekara: 277 runs and 8 wickets

N Lala: 310 runs and 13 wickets

S Farhad: 13 wickets

S Davizi: 134 runs and 7 wickets

S Bhuiyan: 167 runs and 6 wickets

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction Today

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Grover, Z Mahmood, K Mendon, A Parmar, S Wickramasekara, N Lala, S Davizi, S Bhuiyan, S Farhad, R Tomar, S Maduranga

Captain: S Wickramasekara, Vice-Captain: N Lala

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, Z Mahmood, K Mendon, A Parmar, S Wickramasekara, N Lala, S Davizi, S Bhuiyan, S Farhad, R Tomar, S Patel

Captain: S Davizi, Vice-Captain: S Bhuiyan

