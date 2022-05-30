BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 1

The Bohemian CC (BCC) will take on the Prague CC (PCC) in the 1st match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Monday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Both teams are kicking off their seasons with this match. Prague CC, the 2021 champion, will be eager to start the 2022 season on a high note. Bohemian CC had a dismal season in 2021, as none of their players were able to excite the supporters.

Bohemian CC will put in their best effort to win the contest, but the odds are stacked against them. Prague CC is expected to win the first match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022.

BCC vs PCC Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

Sahil Grover (wk), Amritpal Rai, Pratap R Jagtap, Imran ul-Haq, Ritik Tomar, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Sabawoon Davizi, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Javed Iqbal, and Nirmal Kumar

PCC Playing XI

Hilal Ahmad (wk), Jahangir Ahmad Wani, Prakash Sadasivan, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Keyur Mehta, Arun Ashokan, Ali Hassan Sittar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Smit Patel-I, Dipankumar Patel, and S.Maduranga

Match Details

BCC vs PCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 1st

Date and Time: 30th May 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been relatively balanced. Batsmen should have no trouble playing in the middle overs because the pacers should be able to get some movement with the new ball. In the second innings, batting is easier because the ball comes to the bat quickly. After winning the toss, both sides will seek to chase.

PCC vs BCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ahmad is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper in today's Dream11 team, having performed admirably in recent ECS matches. He hit 67 runs in his last four innings, averaging 16.75 runs per inning.

Batters

A Rai and J Ahmad are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Haq is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Sudesh Wickramasekara and A Ashokan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they performed well in last year's tournament. Sudesh Wickramasekara has smashed a a total of 90 runs in his 5 innings. Ritik Tomar is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Waqar and A Hassan. Both bowled brilliantly in last year's event, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs this time around.

Top 3 players to pick in BCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

A Ashokan (PCC)

R Tomar (BCC)

S Wickramasekara (PCC)

Important stats for Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Dream11 prediction team

H Ahmad - 67 runs

S Wickramasekara - 90 runs

S Davizi - 200 runs

Bohemian CC vs Prague CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Ahmad, I Haq, A Rai, J Ahmad, A Ashokan, S Wickramasekara, S Davizi, R Tomar, A Waqar, A Javed, and A Hassan

Captain: S Davizi Vice Captain: A Ashokan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Ahmad, I Haq, A Rai, J Ahmad, A Ashokan, S Wickramasekara, S Davizi, R Tomar, A Waqar, A Javed, and A Hassan

Captain: S Wickramasekara Vice Captain: S Davizi

Edited by Prasen Moudgal