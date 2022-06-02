BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 16

The Bohemian CC (BCC) will take on the Prague CC (PCC) in the 16th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Thursday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Both teams are coming off a win in their respective last games. Bohemian CC lead the points table with five wins in six games, while Prague CC have won three of their four games.

Prague CC are the ones to watch here, with Sudesh Wickramasekara and Arun Ashokan among their ranks. A cracking game awaits on Thursday when the top two teams meet.

BCC vs PCC Probable Playing XI

BCC XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Sahil Grover (wk), R Tomar, Shohas Farhad, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Nabeel, Javed Iqbal (c), Waseem Sardar, Imran Ul Haq

PCC XI

Naeem Lala, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Prakash Sadasivan, Rajh Ganatheswaran, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Smit Patel, Prayag Ravi, Surya Rengarajan, Ali Hassan, Naveen Padmaraju

Match Details

BCC vs PCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 02nd June 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground has a well-balanced surface. The pacers, on the other hand, have had some success with the new ball. Both teams would like to bat first in this game.

Today's BCC vs PCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sahil Grover: He has collected 86 runs at an average of 14.33 in six innings in the competition so far, and has been decent behind the stumps as well. He is expected to play a key role in this match.

Batters

Zahid Mahmood: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for BCC, scoring 91 runs at an average of 30.33 in six games this season. That makes him a must-have in your BCC vs PCC Dream11 fantasy team. He is also the highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament.

All-rounders

Sudesh Wickramasekara: He's been phenomenal with his all-round performances so far this tournament, scoring 177 runs at an excellent average of 59 and taking four wickets. He is currently ranked second in the most runs chart.

Bowlers

Ritik Tomar: Ritik has done well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking four wickets at an average of 12.50, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in BCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

Ravindra Bist (BCC): 84 points.

Rajh Gnanatheeswaran (PCC): 62 points.

Sazib Bhuiyan (BCC): 187 points.

Key stats for BCC vs PCC Dream11 prediction team

Sabawoon Davizi - 58 runs and four wickets in six games; batting average: 9.66.

Arun Ashokan – 108 runs and three wickets in four games; batting average: 108.00.

Ali Hassan - Three wickets in eight games; bowling average: 19.33.

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

BCC vs PCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sahil Grover, Zahid Mahmood, Muhammad Nabeel, Surya Rengarajan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Naeem Lala, Shohas Farhad, R Tomar, Ali Hassan.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice-captain: Naeem Lala

BCC vs PCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sahil Grover, Zahid Mahmood, Prakash Sadasivan, Surya Rengarajan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Sabawoon Davizi, Naeem Lala, Shohas Farhad, R Tomar, Ali Hassan.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice-captain: Shohas Farhad

