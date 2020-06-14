BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Czech Super Series T10 League Match - June 14th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BCC vs PCC match of the Czech Super Series T10 League 2020.

The Prague CC Kings take on Bohemian CC in the final of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Dream11 Fantasy

It comes down to Bohemian CC and defending champions Prague CC Kings in the final of the first group in the ECN Czech T10 Super Series.

Both sides met on Saturday as part of the league phase, which saw the Bohemian CC duo of Iqbal and Bhuiyan pull off a heist. Although the Bohemian CC side ended the league phase unbeaten, they will be wary of the Prague CC Kings, who are well and truly capable of blitzing past them.

Squads to choose from

BCC

M Zubair, M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan.

PCC

H Ahmad, S Gladson, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, S Roy Dias, P Sadasivan, M Glew, M Sahijwani, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugula, N Vallaru and R Krishnan Guruswamy

Predicted Playing XIs

BCC

M Zubair, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, PR Jagtap, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, S Bhuiyan, A Waqar, A Farhat, W Sardar Khan and W ur-Rehman

PCC

H Ahmad, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, S Gladson, A Ashokan, P Sadasivan, M Glew, S Maduranga, S Udugula, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Roy Dias and N Valluru.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs Bohemian CC

Date: June 14, 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The threat of rain looms large over this game although the chances of play starting on time are quite high. The overcast conditions should aid the pacers, who will keep an eye on the lack of bounce as well. The batsmen will target the spinners, for whom there isn't expected to be much turn on offer.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hilal Ahmed, S Saqib Mukthar, Arun Ashokan, S Roy Dias, S Bhuiyan, P Sadasivan, A Farhad, J Iqbal, S Maduranga, A Waqar and N Valluru

Captain - S Bhuiyan, Vice-captain - A Ashokan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hilal Ahmed, S Saqib Mukthar, Arun Ashokan, S Sundareswaran, S Bhuiyan, P Sadasivan, A Farhad, J Iqbal, S Maduranga, A Waqar and S Udugula

Captain - A Ashokan , Vice-captain - A Farhad