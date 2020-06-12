BCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Czech T10 Super Series League Match - June 13th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BCC vs PCC match of the Czech Super Series T10 League 2020.

The Prague CC Kings take on Bohemian CC in Match 4 of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Dream11 Fantasy

The final ECN Czech T10 Super Series match on Saturday sees Bohemian CC locking horns with the Prague CC Kings in Prague.

Both teams are already scheduled to play one game prior to this, and this will have given them a clear idea of what to expect at the June Vinor Cricket Ground. Although both teams have decent rosters, the Prague CC Kings hold a slight edge, with the likes of H Ahmad and S Maduranga being the ones to watch out for in this game.

All in all, a highly-entertaining game is on the cards for all fantasy enthusiasts on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

BCC

M Zubair, M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan.

PCC

H Ahmad, S Gladson, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, S Roy Dias, P Sadasivan, M Glew, M Sahijwani, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugula, N Vallaru and R Krishnan Guruswamy

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

BCC

M Zubair, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, PR Jagtap, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, S Bhuiyan, A Waqar, A Farhat, W Sardar Khan and W ur-Rehman

PCC

H Ahmad, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, S Gladson, A Ashokan, P Sadasivan, M Glew, S Maduranga, R Krishnan Guruswamy, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Roy Dias and N Valluru.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs Bohemian CC

Date: June 13, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

Rain might interrupt the proceedings, but the chance of a full match taking place is pretty high. With this being a used pitch, the bowlers could get additional help from the surface in what is still expected to be a high-scoring encounter.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

BCC vs PCC Dream11 Fantasy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, A Ashokan, S Ramakrishnan, Z Mehmood, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Maduranga, A Waqar and W Sardar Khan

Captain - J Iqbal , Vice-captain - H Ahmad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, S Gladson, S Ramakrishnan, Z Mehmood, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Maduranga, A Waqar and W ur-Rehman

Captain - J Iqbal, Vice-captain - S Ramakrishnan