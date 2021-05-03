BCC vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague Match - May 3rd, 2021

Bohemian will take on Prague CC Kings in the third match of the ECS T10 Prague on Monday.

Bohemian CC ended their ECS T10 Prague campaign in 2020 on a good note, winning their last two matches. They have a good blend of youth and experience and would want to start their season with a win.

Elsewhere, Prague CC Kings’ last match of ECS T10 Prague 2020 ended up being abandoned. They will start as underdogs against Bohemian CC.

Over the last two years, the two teams have faced each other twice, with Bohemian CC emerging victorious on both occasions.

Squads to choose from:

Bohemian

Amin Hossain, Imran ul-Haq, MD Mohiuddin, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Abul Farhad, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Sazib Bhuiyan, SM Aktaruzzaman, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Sittar, Charles Croucher, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Surya Rengarajan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson

Predicted Playing XIs

Bohemian

Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, GM Hasanat, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Pratap Jagtap, Waseem Khan, Waheed ur-Rehman

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ali Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran

Match Details

Match: Bohemian vs Prague CC Kings, 3rd Match

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date and Time: 3rd May, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague favors the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score at the venue is 41.

ECS T10 Prague Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (BCC vs PCK)

BCC vs PCK Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, Z Mahmood, S S Mukhtar, A Ashokan, S R Sundareswaran, J Iqbal, S Bhuiyan, A Waqar, A H Sittar, S Gnanatheeswaran, A Farhad

Captain: J Iqbal. Vice-captain: S Bhuiyan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, Z Mahmood, S S Mukhtar, A Ashokan, S R Sundareswaran, J Iqbal, S Maduranga, A Waqar, A H Sittar, S Gnanatheeswaran, A Farhad

Captain: S R Sundareswaran. Vice-captain: A Ashokan