BCC vs PLZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 5

Bohemian CC will take on Plzen Guardians in the fifth match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Tuesday.

Bohemian CC come into this game following a strong win in their previous match against Prague CC. On the other hand, Plzen Guardians seem to be struggling at the moment. They have lost both their recent matches.

BCC vs PLZ Probable Playing 11 Today

BCC XI

Sahil Grover (wk), Pratap R Jagtap, Amritpal Rai, Imran ul-Haq, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Javed Iqbal, Ali Waqar, Arif Javed, Nirmal Kumar

PLZ XI

Roshan Singh-I, Guru Singh, Sadoon Farrukh, Phanni Mantada, Ashwin Sampath, Keyur Patel, Prabhu Balakrishnan, Jyotish Kana, Jatin Kumar-II, Dijo Vincent (wk), Nirmal Kumar

Match Details

BCC vs PLZ, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: May 31, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. The bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides will want to bat first over here.

Today’s BCC vs PLZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Grover is a safe choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 38 runs so far in the competition.

Batters

Y Salian is expected to be handy with the bat in hand. He has scored 40 runs in the two matches he has played in.

All-rounders

S Davizi is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 33 runs and has also taken two wickets. Davizi could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your BCC vs PLZ Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Iqbal is a player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has taken two wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

S Farhad has done an immense job with the ball in hand. He has taken four wickets in two matches at an average of 5.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCC vs PLZ Dream11 prediction team

S Farhad (BCC) – 142 points

R Tomar (BCC) – 119 points

S Davizi (BCC) – 118 points

S Grover (BCC) – 87 points

J Iqbal (BCC) – 82 points

Important stats for BCC vs PLZ Dream11 prediction team

S Farhad: 4 wickets

R Tomar: 28 runs and 2 wickets

S Davizi: 33 runs and 2 wickets

S Grover: 38 runs

J Iqbal: 2 wickets

BCC vs PLZ Dream11 Prediction Today

BCC vs PLZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Grover, Y Salian, Z Mahmood, A Sampath, S Davizi, J Iqbal, J Kumar, S Bhuiyan, S Farhad, R Tomar, P Mantada

Captain: S Davizi Vice-Captain: S Farhad

BCC vs PLZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, Y Salian, Z Mahmood, I ul Haq, S Davizi, J Iqbal, J Kumar, S Ravichandran, S Farhad, R Tomar, S Khan

Captain: R Tomar Vice-Captain: J Iqbal

