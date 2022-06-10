BCC vs PRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, 1st Quarter-final

Bohemian CC (BCC) will take on Prague Barbarians (PRB) in the first quarter-final of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday, 10 June.

Although Bohemian won six out of their eight league matches, their recent form is concerning, having lost two of their last three games. Prague Barbarians, meanwhile, won four of their eight group stage matches. They will come into the fixture on the back of a six-wicket loss at the hands of Vinohrady CC.

BCC vs PRB Probable Playing 11 Today

BCC XI

Sahil Grover (wk), Amritpal Rai, Imran Ul Haq, Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Usman, Ritik Tomar, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sabawoon Davizi, Ravindra Singh Bist, Waseem Sardar Khan, Shohas-Abul Farhad.

PRB XI

Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, P Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, S Kumar Valliveti, Satyajit Sengupta, A Bhuiyan, Neeraj Tyagi, G Kumar (WK), S Wani, S Ravi.

Match Details

BCC vs PRB, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Quarter-final 1

Date and Time: 10th June, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is generally batting-friendly, where bowlers will have to maintain their lines and lengths to check the flow of runs. Both sides will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s BCC vs PRB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Hoque has scored 131 runs at an average of over 32 in the ECS Czech Republic 2022.

Batter

Z Mahmood has 96 runsto his name in the competition so far.

All-rounders

M Sai Vandrasi is his side's top-scorer with 154 runs at a strike rate of 149.51. He has also scalped five wickets at an average of 12.80. Vandrasi could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your BCC vs PRB Dream11 fantasy team.

S Davizi has scored 98 runs and picked up five wickets in the ECS Czech Republic 2022 so far.

Bowler

S Farhad is the tournament's joint highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an average of 9.80.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction team

S Farhad (BCC) – 422 points

M Sai Vandrasi (PRB) – 412 points

V Krishna (PRB) – 405 points

R Tomar (BCC) – 367 points

S Davizi (BCC) – 348 points

Important stats for BCC vs PRB Dream11 prediction team

S Farhad: 10 wickets

M Vandrasi: 154 runs and 5 wickets

V Krishna: 10 runs and 10 wickets

S Davizi: 98 runs and 5 wickets

S Bhuiyan: 138 runs and 3 wickets

BCC vs PRB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

BCC vs PRB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS Czech Republic 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Grover, J Hoque, Z Mahmood, A Sim, S Saqib Mukhtar, M Vandrasi, S Davizi, S Bhuiyan, S Farhad, V Krishna, R Tomar

Captain: M Vandrasi. Vice-captain: S Davizi.

BCC vs PRB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS Czech Republic 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, J Hoque, Z Mahmood, A Sim, M Nabeel, M Vandrasi, S Davizi, S Bhuiyan, S Farhad, V Krishna, R Tomar.

Captain: S Farhad. Vice-captain: V Krishna.

