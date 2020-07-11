BCC vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 11th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BCC vs PSV match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

Bohemian CC take on Prague Spartans Vanguards in the today's opening match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 5.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The opening match of Week 5 of the Czech T10 League will see the Bohemian CC taking on Prague Spartans Vanguards at the Scott Page Field in Prague.

Bohemian CC were in top form during their Group 1 encounters and topped the points table with three wins from four matches, with one of their games washed out due to rain.

As for the Vanguards, they picked up three wins from their four games, their only loss from the group stages coming against the Prague CC Knights.

With two teams coming into this game on the back of good form, expect a thrilling match on the cards.

Squads to choose from

BCC

M Zubair, M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan.

PSV

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV

Predicted Playing XIs

BCC

SS Mukhtar, A Waqar, GM Hasanat, S Bhuiyan, RS Bist, A Farhad, J Iqbal, Z Mahood, PR Jagtap, W Ur-Rehman, WS Khan.

PSV

S Sengupta, K Venkataswamy, P Ganesan, V Jagannivasan, P Bhalodiya, N Tyagi, FA Shaikh, G Kumar, K Ekambaram, SR Bemmireddy, S Wani.

Match Details

Match: Bohemian CC v Prague Spartans Vanguards

Date: July 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

Clouds are expected to hover over the ground during the course of the day, which could turn out to be a huge advantage for the pacers. Spinners have not had much to deal with on the green tops, and scores of 90-110 could be defendable.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

BCC v PSV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P.R Jagtap, S Saqib Mukhtar, P Bhalodiya, K Venkataswamy, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, P Ganesan, W Sardar Khan, A Waqar, F Abdullah Shaikh.

Captain - P Ganesan, Vice-captain - S Bhuiyan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P.R Jagtap, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, K Venkataswamy, J Iqbal, A Farhad, S Sengupta, P Ganesan, W Sardar Khan, A Waqar, F Abdullah Shaikh.

Captain - S Saqib Mukhtar , Vice-captain - A Farhad