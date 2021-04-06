BCC vs PU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Milan Match - Apr 06, 2021

Bergamo Cricket Club will lock horns with Pioltello United in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Milan at the Milan Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Bergamo Cricket Club lost their opening ECS T10 Milan to Bogliasco by five wickets. They are currently in the penultimate position in the points table.

Pioltello United, on the other hand, are rock-bottom in the ECS T10 Milan standings, losing two in two. They head into Tuesday's fixture on the back of a eight-wicket loss to Bogliasco.

Both teams will be eager to get off the mark and gain some momentum in the early stages of the ECS T10 Milan.

Squads to choose from

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh (WK), Jasprit Singh (C), Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh (WK), Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh (WK), Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Vishavjit Singh.

Pioltello United

Haseeb Ansari (C), Hunain Ansari, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad (WK), Anees Aslam, Farhan Bhatti, Ahmad Khan, Imran Haider (WK), Vissal Hussain, Abbas Khan, Kamran Khan (WK), Abdullah Khan, Umer Khayam, Farooq Mohammad, Raza Noor, Majid Safi, Tayab Sohail, Husnain Kabeer and Sami Ullah (WK).

Predicted Playing XIs

Bergamo Cricket Club

Jaspreet Singh (C), Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh (WK), Sonu Lal, Chetan Kumar, Rakesh Banga, Hardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Narinder Gidda.

Pioltello United

Haseeb Ansari (C), Imran Haider (WK), Vissal Hussain, Majid Safi, Zain Amjad, Ali Amjad, Anees Aslam, Husnain Kabeer, Ahmad Khan, Hunain Ansari, Abbas Khan.

Match Details

Match: Bergamo Cricket Club vs Pioltello United, Match 6

Date & Time: 6th April 2021, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Pitch Report

The track at the Milan Cricket Ground greatly assisted the bowlers on the opening day of the ECS T10 Milan. The batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before being aggressive, with wickets in hand being key on such tracks. The average first innings at the venue is 89 runs.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BCC vs PU)

BCC vs PU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Milan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Vissal Hussain, Majid Safi, Zain Amjad, Chetan Kumar, Hunain Ansari, Ahmad Khan, Jaspreet Singh, Narinder Gidda, Abbas Khan.

Captain: Baljit Singh. Vice-captain: Majid Safi.

Captain: Ahmad Khan. Vice-captain: Baljit Singh.