BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 2

Bohemian CC will take on United CC in the second match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Monday.

Bohemian CC managed just two wins in the eight league matches that they played last year in the ECS Czech Republic 2021. They failed to seal a semi-final spot in the competition. However, they look like a stronger team on paper this year with the addition of several high-profile players.

Meanwhile, UCC had also secured just two victories in the competition last season. They will be hoping for leadership from the likes of Ayush Sharma and Piyush Bagel in the team.

BCC vs UCC Probable Playing 11 Today

BCC XI

Zahid Mahmood, Sabawoon Dawizi, Ali Waqar, Saqlain Mukhtar, Javed Iqbal (c), Muhammad Nabeel, Sahil Grover, Ravindra Singh Bisht, Pratap Jagtap (wk), Ritik Tomar, Sourabh Kakaria

UCC XI

Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, Kunal Deshmukh

Match Details

BCC vs ALZ, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 30th May, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides would like to bat first here.

Today’s BCC vs UCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Grover is a safe choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He had scored 77 runs in four matches last season and had even scalped a wicket.

Batters

R Magare is a handy player to have and he can contribute at a very high level. Magare scored 24 runs and also picked up a wicket in three matches last year.

All-rounders

J Iqbal is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He had scored 67 runs in eight matches last year and had also taken four wickets. Iqbal could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your BCC vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Nawab had taken two wickets in three matches last season. He’s another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

A Waqar was outstanding for Bohemian CC last year. He had taken seven wickets in eight games and had also scored 28 runs in the previous season. He’s expected to prove decisive once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

J Iqbal (BCC)

M Nawab (UCC)

A Waqar (BCC)

R Magare (UCC)

S Davizi (BCC)

Important stats for BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

J Iqbal: 67 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches last year

M Nawab: 2 wickets in 3 matches last year

A Waqar: 28 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches last year

R Magar: 24 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches last year

S Davizi: 334 runs and 11 wickets in 10 matches last year

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction Today

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Grover, A Pangarkar, I ul Haq, R Magare, J Iqbal, M Nawab, R Gorhe, S Davizi, A Waqar, A Javed, N Kumar

Captain: J Iqbal, Vice-Captain: M Nawab

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, A Pangarkar, P Bagauly, R Magare, J Iqbal, M Nawab, R Tomar, S Davizi, A Waqar, A Javed, N Kumar

Captain: S Davizi, Vice-Captain: A Waqar

Edited by Diptanil Roy