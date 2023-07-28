BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Bronze Final

The Bronze Final match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Bohemian CC (BCC) squaring off against United CC (UCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bohemian CC have won eight of their last fifteen matches. United CC, on the other hand, have seven victories in 15 appearances.

United CC will give it their all to win the match, but Bohemian CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BCC vs UCC Match Details

The Bronze Final match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 28 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 6:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs UCC, Bronze Final

Date and Time: 28th July 2023, 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prague CC and United CC, where a total of 251 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

BCC vs UCC Form Guide

BCC - Won 8 of their last 15 matches

UCC - Won 7 of their last 15 matches

BCC vs UCC Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Sahil Grover ©, Martin Worndl, Zahid Mahmood (wk), Sazib Bhuiyan, Saurabh Kakaria, Javed Iqbal, Abul Farhad, Rohit Khungar, Arif Javed, Kamaldeep Singh, Zeeshan Azeem

UCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Rhuturaj Magare, Shyamal Joshi, Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Sunil Zutshi, Pramod Bagauly, Abhimanyu Singh (c & wk), Ghanshyam Kumar, Amandeepsingh Bindra, Zahid Iqbal, AH Sittar

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Mahmood

Z Mahmood is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Grover is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Magare

R Magare and S Saqib are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Bhuiyan

P Baghel and S Bhuiyan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Bagauly is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Iqbal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kumar and J Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Azeem is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BCC vs UCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Bhuiyan

S Bhuiyan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 802 points in the last fifteen matches.

R Magare

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Magare as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 945 points in the last fourteen matches.

5 Must-Picks for BCC vs UCC, Bronze Final

S Bhuiyan

R Magare

P Baghel

P Bagauly

S Grover

Bohemian CC vs United CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bohemian CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Grover, Z Mahmood

Batters: S Saqib, R Magare

All-rounders: P Bagauly, S Bhuiyan, A Hassan, P Baghel

Bowlers: J Iqbal, G Kumar, Z Azeem

Bohemian CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Grover, Z Mahmood

Batters: S Saqib, R Magare

All-rounders: P Bagauly, S Bhuiyan, P Baghel

Bowlers: J Iqbal, G Kumar, Z Azeem, A Bindra