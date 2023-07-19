BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 11

The 11th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Bohemian CC (BCC) squaring off against United CC (UCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Wednesday, July 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get off to a positive start. Bohemian CC have an experienced squad, and have a higher chance of winning this game.

BCC vs UCC Match Details

The 11th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 19 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs UCC, Match 11

Date and Time: 19th July 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians CC, where a total of 211 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

BCC vs UCC Form Guide

BCC - Will be playing their first match

UCC - Will be playing their first match

BCC vs UCC Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Zahid Mahmood (c), IU Haq, SS Mukhtar, Guru Singh, K Kumar, Sazib Bhuiyan, RS Bist, Javed Iqbal, Sahil Grover (wk), Abdul Farhad, Kamaldeep Singh

UCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Shyamal Joshi, Ayush Sharma, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel (c), Amit Pangarkar (wk), Ghanshyam Kumar, Zahid Iqbal, AH Sittar, Mustafa Nawab, Amandeepsingh Bindra, Arpan Shukla

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Singh

A Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Grover is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Mahmood

S Saqib and Z Mahmood are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. G Singh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Bhuiyan

M Nawab and S Bhuiyan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Baghel is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Farhad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Iqbal and A Farhad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Waqar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BCC vs UCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Saqib

S Saqib will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Bhuiyan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Bhuiyan as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BCC vs UCC, Match 11

S Bhuiyan

Z Mahmood

S Saqib

M Nawab

P Baghel

Bohemian CC vs United CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bohemian CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Singh, S Grover

Batters: Z Mahmood, G Singh, S Saqib (c)

All-rounders: M Nawab, S Bhuiyan (vc), P Baghel

Bowlers: A Farhad, A Waqar, Z Iqbal

Bohemian CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Singh

Batters: Z Mahmood, S Saqib

All-rounders: M Nawab (vc), S Bhuiyan (c), P Baghel, P Bagauly, J Iqbal

Bowlers: A Farhad, A Waqar, Z Iqbal