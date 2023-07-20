BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 17

The 17th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Bohemian CC (BCC) squaring off against United CC (UCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Thursday, July 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bohemian CC have secured a victory in one of their last two matches. United CC, on the other hand, have two wins in three appearances. Looking at the performances and experience, United CC are poised to emerge as a better team.

BCC vs UCC Match Details

The 17th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 20 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 2:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs UCC, Match 17

Date and Time: 20th July 2023, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prague Tigers and Prague Spartans, where a total of 127 runs were scored at a loss of 4 wickets.

BCC vs UCC Form Guide

BCC - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

UCC - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

BCC vs UCC Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Zahid Mahmood ©, IU Haq, SS Mukhtar, Guru Singh, K Kumar, Sazib Bhuiyan, RS Bist, Javed Iqbal, Sahil Grover (wk), Abdul Farhad, Kamaldeep Singh

UCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Shyamal Joshi, Ayush Sharma, Pramod Bagauly, Piyushsingh Baghel ©, Amit Pangarkar (wk), Ghanshyam Kumar, Zahid Iqbal, AH Sittar, Mustafa Nawab, Amandeepsingh Bindra, Arpan Shukla

BCC vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Singh

A Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Grover is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Mahmood

S Saqib and Z Mahmood are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Bhuiyan

J Iqbal and S Bhuiyan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Bagauly is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

G Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Kumar and A Bindra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Hassan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BCC vs UCC match captain and vice-captain choices

G Kumar

G Kumar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 181 points in the last three matches.

S Bhuiyan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Bhuiyan as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 145 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BCC vs UCC, Match 17

S Bhuiyan

G Kumar

J Iqbal

Z Mahmood

S Grover

Bohemian CC vs United CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bohemian CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Singh, S Grover

Batters: Z Mahmood, S Saqib

All-rounders: J Iqbal, S Bhuiyan (c), P Bagauly (vc), M Nawab, P Baghel

Bowlers: G Kumar, A Bindra

Bohemian CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Singh, S Grover

Batters: Z Mahmood

All-rounders: J Iqbal, S Bhuiyan (c), P Bagauly, P Baghel

Bowlers: G Kumar (vc), A Bindra, S Kakaria, A Hassan