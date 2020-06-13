BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 14th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BCC vs UCC match of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

The Bohemian CC take on United CC in Match 5 of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The opening match of the ongoing ECN Czech T10 Super Series match on Sunday sees Bohemian CC taking on the United CC in Prague.

Bohemian CC will be coming into this clash on the back of two dominating wins from their group stage encounters on Saturday, while United CC failed to pick up a win from two games and will need to pull up their socks to register a win.

While Bohemian CC will come into this game as favourites, expect United CC to give their all on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

BCC

M Zubair, M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan.

UCC

A Singh, C Sharma, S Joshi, U Kanyal, S Raizada, V Elugula, M Parikh, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Shukla, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, S Awati, A Deshpande and C Parchure

Predicted Playing XIs

BCC

M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, A Farhad, Z Mahood, J Iqbal, S Bhuiyan, A Waqar, GM Hasanat, W Ur-Rehman, RS Bist, S Kakaria.

UCC

A Singh, V Elugula, S Joshi, P Bagauly, R Magare, N Pandit, K Deshmukh, A Shukia, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, C Parchure.

Match Details

Match: Bohemian CC v United CC

Date: June 14, 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

There hasn't been too much on offer for the pacers on this track, with the occasional swing coming into play. Batters haven't had top much pace to work with, meaning yet again power hitting will need to come into the equation.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

BCC v UCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Singh, A Saqib M, Z Mahmood, S Joshi, V Elugula, J Iqbal, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, A Waqar, M Nawab, C Parchure.

Captain - S Bhuiyan , Vice-captain - S Saqib

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Singh, Z Mahmood, S Joshi, V Elugula, RS Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, P Bagauly, W Sardar Khan, A Shukla, M Nawab.

Captain - A Singh, Vice-captain - RS Bist