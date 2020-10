BCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 22nd, 2020

With just one point from two games, Bengali CC are at the bottom of the points table. United CC Girona come into this game on the back of a victory in their previous fixture. The Girona side chased 118 with 10 balls remaining in Match 28 of ECS T10 Barcelona.

United CC Girona will look to keep hold of their top spot with a win when they go up against Bengali CC.

Squads to choose from

United CC Girona

Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Mirza Basgarat Aziz, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Raja Umer Abbas, Rajwinder Singh, Shakil Ahmed, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Imran Ishaque Shahid, Sumair Safdar Khan, Amar Shakoor Jan, Sachin, Paramvir Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Kamran Muhammad, Syed Faisal Hussain, Shafat Ali Syed, Harvinder Singh, Hikmat Khan, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Muhammad Shakeel and Mir Al-Hamdani.

Bengali CC

Shafiqur Alam, Nadim Aseq Arman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Afsgan Ali, Ayaan Khan, Md Mohbubul Alam, Tamjid Bepari, Jahid Hasan, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rashed Mir, Riaz Howlader, Rubel Ahmed Khan, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Belal Ahmed, Mosaraf Hossain, Rokibul Mollik, Sami Ullah, Injamul Amin and Zihad Hossain.

Predicted Playing XIs

United CC Girona

H Khan, M Imtiaz, M Sheraz, M Shabbir, A Jan, A Mohammad, K Ahmadi, R Umer, S Safdar Khan, A Mahboob and M Ehsan.

Bengali CC

Shafiqur Rehman, Riaz Howlader, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mosaraf Hossain, Jahid Hasan, Alauddin Siddique and Tuhin Motalab.

Match Details

Match: Bengali CC vs United CC Girona

Date: 22nd October 2020, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The average score of the teams batting first at Montjuic Ground is around 120. The ball has come onto the bat but the teams chasing have found it difficult because of the mounting required rate.

Given the record of teams chasing at the venue, the captain winning the toss would be advised to bat first.

