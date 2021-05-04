BCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 05, 2021

Bohemian CC will take on Vinohrady CC in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Bohemian CC have lost their first two matches and are currently placed in the penultimate position in the Group A points table. They fell to a seven-wicket defeat to Prague CC Kings in their last match. Bohemian CC will be desperate to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Prague.

Vinohrady CC, on the other hand, are having a tremendous ECS T10 Prague campaign so far. They have won as many as two matches and are currently sitting at the top of the Group A points table. Vinohrady will be looking forward to continuing their unbeaten run on Wednesday.

Vinohrady CC will be starting as favorites to win against an out of form Bohemian CC side.

Squads to choose from

Bohemian CC

Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Javed Iqbal (C), Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, MD Mohiuddin, Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap (WK), Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon and Amin Hossain.

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ben Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Vojtech Hasa, Nirmal Kumar, Chris Pearce (WK), Arshad Hayat, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Kyle Gilham, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Mikulas Stary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Arshad Ali, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick and Ashley McGlynn.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bohemian CC

Javed Iqbal (C), Muhammad Usman, Ali Waqar, Pratap Jagtap (WK), Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Ravindra Singh Bist, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria.

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Frederick Heydenrych, Chris Pearce (WK), Ritik Tomar, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick.

Match Details

Match: Bohemian CC vs Vinohrady CC, Match 9, ECS T10 Prague

Date & Time: 5th May 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 80 runs. The batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before going big. Chasing should be the preferred option on this ground as the wicket gets easier to bat on as the game progresses.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BCC vs VCC)

BCC vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Nabeel, Chris Pearce, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Frederick Heydenrych, Javed Iqbal, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Ali Waqar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Yashkumar Patel.

Captain: Siddarth Goud. Vice-captain: Ritik Tomar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Nabeel, Chris Pearce, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Frederick Heydenrych, Javed Iqbal, Ritik Tomar, Siddarth Goud, Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Yashkumar Patel.

Captain: Ritik Tomar. Vice-captain: Siddarth Goud.