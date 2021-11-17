BCP vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 32 & 33

Black Caps (BCP) will take on Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Wednesday.

The Black Caps have been in superb form and are currently sitting at the top of the ECS T10 Cyprus points table. They have won seven out of their eight games, with most of their wins coming in commanding fashion. Meanwhile, Cyprus Moufflons are second in the standings, having won five games and lost twice.

BCP vs CYM Probable Playing 11 today

Black Caps: Gurpratap Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Rajwinder Brar (c), Pawandeep, Manish, Resham Singh, Rajesh Kumar (wk), Baljeet Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh

Cyprus Moufflons: Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Hussain (c), Mehtab Khan, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Roshan Siriwardana, Suresh Gedara, Minhas Khan, Waqar Ali, Lakhwinder Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Kamal Raiz

Match Details

BCP vs CYM, ECS T10 Cyprus, Matches 32 & 33

Date & Time: November 17th 2021, 2 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. Chasing teams have won more games at the venue compared to the sides batting first.

Today’s BCP vs CYM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nalin Pathirana has chipped in well with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, scoring 72 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 211.76.

Batter

Waqas Akhtar has been in superb form all-round, having smashed 176 runs in addition to picking up 16 wickets.

All-rounder

Chamal Sadun has scored 169 runs in the ECS T10 Cyprus at a strike rate of 198.82. On the bowling front, he has taken seven wickets.

Bowler

Gurwinder Singh has been in decent form with the ball. He has taken three wickets in the ECS T10 Cyprus so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCP vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Team

Waqas Akhtar (BCP): 829 points

Chamal Sadun (CYM): 575 points

Kulwinder Singh (BCP): 432 points

Rajwinder Brar (BCP): 328 points

Waqar Ali (CYM): 307 points

Important stats for BCP vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Team

Waqas Akhtar: 176 runs & 16 wickets

Kulwinder Singh: 190 runs

Rajwinder Brar: 8 wickets

Chamal Sadun: 169 runs & 7 wickets

Waqar Ali: 8 wickets

BCP vs CYM Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Dream11 Team for Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nalin Pathirana, Kulwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Mehtab Khan, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Gurpratap Singh, Rajwinder Brar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Gurwinder Singh

Captain: Waqas Akhtar. Vice-captain: Chamal Sadun

Dream11 Team for Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nalin Pathirana, Minhas Khan, Kulwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Rajwinder Brar, Resham Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Gurwinder Singh

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-captain: Waqas Akhtar

Edited by Samya Majumdar