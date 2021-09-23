BCP vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Black Caps will take on Cyprus Moufflons CC in the 15th and 16th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus tournament on Thursday at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Black Caps stand second in the ECS-T10 points table, having won three of their four games. They will look to grab another win and move atop the table.

Meanwhile, the Moufflons lost their last game against the Lions. They stand in fourth position, with two wins from four games, and need a win to climb up the points table.

BCP vs CYM Probable Playing 11s

Black Caps

Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Rajinder Singh Nadania, Qasim Anwar, Pawandeep (WK), Muteeb Noman, Ram Sahaya Haritwal, Rajwinder Singh Brar (C), Umar Farooq, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh.

Cyprus Moufflons CC

Gurpratap Singh, Mehran Khan, Minhas Khan, Hamza Rehman, Tejwinder Singh, Muhammad Hussain (C), Scott Austin (WK), Waqar Ali, Lakhwinder Singh, Murtaza Yamin, Abu Sufyan.

Match Details

Match: BCP vs CYM, ECS-T10 Cyprus.

Date and Time: 23rd September, 09:30 PM & 24th September 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground tends to aid bowlers. The spinners should also get some turn in the middle overs, which will keep the batters on their toes. The average score on this surface is around 95-100 runs. The team that wins the toss should look to bowl first.

Today’s BCP vs CYM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Austin: Austin is a safe option for the wicketkeeper position. He has the ability to hit big shots and also contribute behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Waqar Ali: He hasn’t done much with the bat yet, but has picked up eight wickets in four matches. He could prove to be a key player in this match.

Attah Ullah: He is an excellent batter, and has scored 104 runs in four games. He will look to perform once again, and add more runs to his tally.

All-rounders

Waqas Akhtar: He has assisted the team in both departments, scoring 89 runs and picking up five wickets in the tournament. He could be a key player in this game.

Minhas Khan: Khan is a decent all-rounder, who has scored 88 runs in three games. He hasn’t picked up a wicket yet, but has the potential to grab wickets with the new ball.

Bowlers

Qasim Anwar: He is the opening bowler for the Caps, and has picked up five wickets in this matchup. He has the ability to deceive the batters with his subtle variations.

Murtaza Yamin: Yamin has picked up four wickets in five games. He bowls in the middle overs, and should be a decent option in the bowling department.

Five best players to pick in BCP vs CYM Dream11 prediction team

Attah Ullah (BCP) - 212 points.

Waqar Ali (CYM) - 298 points.

Qasim Anwar(BCP) - 248 points.

Waqar Akhtar (BCP) - 321 points.

Minhas Khan (CYM) - 138 points.

Key stats for BCP vs CYM Dream11 prediction team

Waqar Ali - 4 matches, 8 wickets.

Attah Ullah - 4 matches, 104 runs.

Waqar Akhtar- 4 matches, 89 runs and 5 wickets.

Qasim Anwar - 4 matches, 5 wickets.

Murtaza Yamin - 4 matches, 5 wickets.

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Prediction

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Austin, Waqar Ali, Attah Ullah, Pawandeep, Minhas Khan, Rajwinder Singh Brar, Waqas Akhtar, Hamza Rehman, Qasim Anwar, Murtaza Yamin, Parminder Singh.

Captain: Waqas Akhtar. Vice-Captain: Attah Ullah.

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Austin, Waqar Ali, Attah Ullah, Mehran Khan, Minhas Khan, Gurpratap Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Umar Farooq, Qasim Anwar, Murtaza Yamin, Resham Singh.

Captain: Waqar Ali. Vice-Captain: Qasim Anwar.

Edited by Bhargav