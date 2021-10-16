BCP vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Black Caps will be taking on Cyprus Moufflons in the 13th & 14th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on October 16th at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Black Caps are placed sixth in the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore rankings having won one of their four matches. They haven’t got off to a perfect start in this edition and will be looking to avenge their setbacks in this match.

Cyprus Moufflons, meanwhile, are third in the points table after winning their first two games against Amdocs CC. They are high on confidence and will be looking forward to maintaining their winning streak in this game.

BCP vs CYM Probable Playing 11 Today

Black Caps

Waqas Akhtar, Umar Farooq, Abid Ali, Rajwinder Brar (C), Ashish Bam (WK), Resham Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Deepinderjeet Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Arjun Shahi

Cyprus Moufflons

Zeeshan Sarwar, Muhammad Hussain (C), Mehran Khan, Minhas Khan, Gursewak Singh, Waqar Ali, Abu Sufyan, Lakhwinder Singh, Ghulam Murtaza (WK), Karan Arora, Murtaza Yamin

Match Details

Match: Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons, ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 16th October, 9.30 pm & 17th October 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total of around 110 could prove to be challenging on this ground.

The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s BCP vs CYM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abid Ali: Abid is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Mehran Khan: Mehran has been a consistent batter for the Moufflons. He has scored 430 runs in this tournament and will be aiming to add a few more runs to his total.

Waqar Ali: Waqar has not done much with the bat but has picked up 13 wickets so far and will be looking to add more to his account.

All-rounders

Waqas Akhtar: Waqas is an excellent all-rounder for the Caps. He has hammered 355 runs and has also chipped in 11 wickets in the tournament.

Gursewak Singh: Gursewak is a decent option in the all-rounder category. He can contribute to both aspects of the game and fetch you plenty of points.

Bowlers

Lakhwinder Singh: Lakhwinder is a must-pick in the bowling section. He has scalped 23 wickets so far and will look forward to adding more to his tally.

Umar Farooq: Umar has bowled well so far this tournament, having picked up seven wickets. He can be a key bowler in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCP vs CYM Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Akhtar: 947 points

Lakhwinder Singh: 818 points

Mehran Khan: 707 points

Gursewak Singh: 650 points

Resham Singh: 564 points

(*points carried forward from ECS T10 Cyprus to ECS T10 Cyprus Encore)

Important stats for BCP vs CYM Dream11 prediction team

Mehran Khan: 15 matches, 430 runs

Waqar Ali: 16 matches, 325 runs & 3 wickets

Waqas Akhtar: 17 matches, 355 runs & 11 wickets

Gursewak Singh: 14 matches, 191 runs & 8 wickets

Lakhwinder Singh: 15 matches, 23 wickets

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Today

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abid Ali, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Jugraj Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Minhas Khan, Waqas Akhtar, Gursewak Singh-I, Lakhwinder Singh, Umar Farooq-I, Abu Sufyan-I

Captain: Waqas Akhtar Vice-Captain: Mehran Khan

BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abid Ali, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Hussain, Rajwinder Brar, Resham Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Gursewak Singh-I, Lakhwinder Singh, Umar Farooq-I, Murtaza Yamin

Captain: Lakhwinder Singh Vice-Captain: Gursewak Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee