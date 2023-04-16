BCP vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10, Match 34

The 34th match of the ECS Cyprus T10 will see the Black Caps (BCP) square off against the Sri Lankan Lions (SLL) at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Sunday, April 16. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BCP vs SLL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both teams and they will be looking to start off with a win.

BCP vs SLL Match Details

The 34th game of the ECS Cyprus T10 will be played on April 16 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol, which will commence at 1.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BCP vs SLL, Match 34

Date and Time: April 16, 2023; 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

BCP vs SLL, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will be a balanced one. Both batters and bowlers will enjoy the surface and a close fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.

BCP vs SLL Probable Playing XIs

BCP Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BCP Probable Playing XI

Pawandeep, B Singh, J Gill, R Singh, H Singh, K Singh, M Gunasekara, T Singh, S Chahal, C Sharma, and R Brar.

SLL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SLL Probable Playing XI

N Pathirana, S Gedara, N Gamage, A de Silva, A Kumara, C Sadun, R Siriwardana, K Sanjaya, K Raiz, B Mahesh, and D Mendis.

BCP vs SLL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Pathirana

Pathirana is a good opener and has a very safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He will be the best wicketkeeper choice for the match.

Batter

J Gill

Gill opens the innings for his team and is a technically sound batter. He can play big knocks for his team and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

C Sadun

C Sadun has the ability to change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball. He will be the best pick from this section of players.

Bowler

K Raiz

Raiz has the ability to pick up wickets with both the new ball and at the end of an innings. Raiz could be a very good pick for the match.

BCP vs SLL match captain and vice-captain choices

C Sadun

Sadun is a very effective all-rounder and has the ability to change the course of the match with both bat and ball. Sadun will be a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

K Singh

Singh could be a great point multiplier for the match as he has the knack of making game-changing contributions in either innings of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BCP vs SLL, Match 34

N Pathirana

J Gill

C Sadun

K Singh

K Raiz

BCP vs SLL Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Top-order batters and all-rounders who will complete their quota of overs with the ball will be good picks for the match.

BCP vs SLL Dream11 Prediction, Match 34, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: N Pathirana, Pawandeep

Batters: C Kumara, A Kumara, J Gill

All-rounders: C Sadun, K Singh, R Siriwardana

Bowlers: K Raiz, B Mahesh, S Chahal

BCP vs SLL Dream11 Prediction, Match 34, Grand League Team

