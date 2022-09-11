BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 2

Bangladesh Legends (BD-L) will take on West Indies Legends (WI-L) in the second match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Green Park in Kanpur on Sunday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and pitch report.

In the previous edition of the competition, Bangladesh Legends had an underwhelming outing, winning only one of their six games. Meanwhile, West Indies Legends managed three victories in six games.

The legendary Brian Lara will captain the team once again, while the likes of Dwayne Smith and Suleiman Benn, who were standout players last season, have also been included.

BD-L vs WI-L Match Details, Match 2

The second match of Road Safety World Series 2022 will be played on September 11 at the Green Park in Kanpur. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST, and the live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-L vs WI-L, Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: September 11, 2022; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Network18

BD-L vs WI-L Pitch Report

The track at the Green Park is a belter of a surface, and batters should enjoy playing their strokes. The 200-run mark was breached in the first game, so a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Last match (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 217

Average second innings score: 156

BD-L vs WI-L Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bangladesh Legends: NA

West Indies Legends: NA

BD-L vs WI-L probable playing XIs for today’s match

Bangladesh Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury update

Bangladesh Legends Probable Playing XI

Shahadat Hossain (c), Nazmus Sadat, Nazimuddin, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Dhiman Ghosh, Khaled Mashud, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif

West Indies Legends Injury/Team News

No major injury update

West Indies Legends Probable Playing XI

Brian Lara (c), Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Narsingh Deonarine, Danza Hyatt, Dario Barthley, William Perkins, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Suleiman Benn, Krishmar Santokie

BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Khaled Mashud (89 runs in three innings last season)

Mashud could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 fantasy team. He was solid last season, scoring 89 runs at an average of 44.50.

Top Batter pick

Mohammed Nazimuddin (180 runs in five innings last season)

Nazimuddin found success opening the batting for his team last season. He scored 180 runs in five innings at an average of 36.

Top All-rounder pick

Dwayne Smith (178 runs in four innings last season)

Smith is a leading player for the West Indies. He gathered 178 runs at an average of 44.50 and at an excellent strike rate of 179.79 last season.

Top Bowler pick

Suleiman Benn (8 wickets in four matches last season)

Benn is an efficient wicket-taking spin-bowler who look to wreak havoc. He picked up eight wickets last season at an economy rate of 6.86.

BD-L vs WI-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Brian Lara

One of the greatest batters of his generation, Lara is the leader of the West Indies side. Last season, he amassed 154 runs in six innings at an average of 38.50 and will look to lead his team's batting once again. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick in your BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 fantasy team.

Dwayne Smith

Smith was the top-scorer for West Indies last season. His strike rate close to 180 also makes him an excellent asset to have.

Five Must-picks with players stats for BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Mohammad Nazimuddin 180 runs last season Dwayne Smith 178 runs last season Brian Lara 154 runs last season Suleiman Benn 8 wickets last season Abdur Razzak 2 wickets last season

BD-L vs WI-L match expert tips

Dwayne Smith could also prove to be the X-factor in your BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 fantasy team.

BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Head to Head League

BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Mashud

Batter: A Ahmed, B Lara, M Nazimuddin

All-rounder: A Kapali, D Smith, E Sunny

Bowler: A Razzak, D Bishoo, J Taylor, S Benn

BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Grand League

BD-L vs WI-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Mashud

Batter: A Ahmed, B Lara, M Nazimuddin, K Edwards

All-rounder: D Smith, E Sunny

Bowler: A Razzak, D Bishoo, J Taylor, S Benn

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav