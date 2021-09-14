BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Youth ODI

Bangladesh Under-19s (BD-U19) will be up against Afghanistan Under-19s (AF-U19) in the third Youth Odi of the five-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Under-19s will head into the match high on confidence after winning the first two ODIs. They beat Afghanistan Under-19s by three wickets in the last match. The visitors, on the other hand, will be extremely disappointed with their performance in the series. Their batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility if they want to keep the series alive on Tuesday.

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

BD-U19 XI

SM Meherob (C), Aich Mollah, Tahjibul Islam (WK), Ariful Islam, Khalid Hasan, Mofijul Islam, MD Ashiqur Zaman, Golam Kibria, Naimur Rahman, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Ripon Mondon.

AF-U19 XI

Ijaz Ahmad (C), Allah Noor, Ishaq Zazai (WK), Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kamran Hotak, Nangeyalia Kharote, Sabawoon Banoori, Shahid Hassan, Suliman Safi.

Match Details

BD-U19 vs AF-U19, 3rd Youth ODI

Date and Time: 14th September 2021, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters will have to be wary of their shot selection on this ground. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 128 runs.

Today’s BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishaq Zazai: Zazai has failed to perform as per the expectations in the series so far. But he is an explosive batter who could score some crucial runs for his side on Tuesday.

Batsmen

SM Meherob: Meherob has scored 49 runs while also picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 2.00 in two matches. He can play a big knock in the upcoming match.

Suliman Safi: Safi has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Afghanistan U-19s in the ongoing series, scoring 51 runs in two matches.

All-rounders

Shahid Hassan: Hassan has scored 11 runs and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.66 in two matches. He is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Aich Mollah: He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's match. He has scored 38 runs in his two outings.

Bowlers

Izharulhaq Naveed: Naveed has bowled pretty well in the ongoing series, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 3.26 in two ODIs. He can also score some handy runs with the bat for his side.

Naimur Rahman: Rahman has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 2.25 in two matches. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Bangladesh U-19s.

Top 5 best players to pick in BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Izharulhaq Naveed (AF-U19) - 228 points

Naimur Rahman (BD-U19) - 228 points

Shahid Hassan (AF-U19) - 180 points

Bilal Sami (AF-U19) - 150 points

SM Meherob (BD-U19) - 149 points

Important Stats for BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Izharulhaq Naveed: 11 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 29.72 and ER - 3.26

SM Meherob: 49 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 76.56 and ER - 2.00

Suliman Safi: 51 runs in 2 matches; SR - 45.53

Prantik Nawrose Nabil: 66 runs in 2 matches; SR - 65.34

Naimur Rahman: 6 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 2.25

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan Under-19s tour of Bangladesh

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishaq Zazai, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Suliman Safi, SM Meherob, Aich Mollah, Bilal Sami, Shahid Hassan, Mofijul Islam, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ripon Mondon, Naimur Rahman.

Captain: SM Meherob. Vice-captain: Izharulhaq Naveed.

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan Under-19s tour of Bangladesh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishaq Zazai, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Ijaz Ahmadzai, SM Meherob, Aich Mollah, Shahid Hassan, Mofijul Islam, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ripon Mondon, Naimur Rahman.

Captain: Naimur Rahman. Vice-captain: Izharulhaq Naveed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar