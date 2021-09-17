BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th Youth ODI

Bangladesh Under-19s (BD-U19) will be up against Afghanistan Under-19s (AF-U19) in the fourth Youth ODI of the five-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The home side have already wrapped up the series with three wins in as many games so far. Although Bangladesh will be looking to keep their winning run intact, Afghanistan have a good squad capable of flipping the script, making for a good contest in Sylhet.

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

BD-U19 XI

SM Meherob (c), Aich Mollah, Tahjibul Islam (wk), Ariful Islam, Khalid Hasan, Mofijul Islam, Mohiuddin Tareq, Abdullah al Mamun, Naimur Rohoman, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Ripon Mondon.

AF-U19 XI

Ijaz Ahmad (c), Naveen Zadran, Bilal Sayeedi (wk), Zahidullah Salimi, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kamran Hotak, Nangeyalia Kharote, Sabawoon Banoori, Shahid Hassan, Suliman Safi.

Match Details

BD-U19 vs AF-U19, 4th Youth ODI

Date and Time: 16th September 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons in Sylhet with some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get movement off the surface, keeping the batsmen on their toes. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle before going big, with the spinners expected to come into play in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Bilal Sayeedi: Bilal Sayeedi showed signs of returning to form in the previous game, but he couldn't convert his start into a big one. Given his eye for a big knock, he is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Prantik Nawrose: Perhaps Bangladesh's most talented batsman, Nawrose has failed to get going in the series. However, he has shown patches of his brilliance against the Afghans and could be in for a big performance in today's game.

All-rounder

Shahid Hassan: Although Shahid Hasan couldn't pick up a wicket in the previous game, he has been fairly good with the ball in hand. Given the conditions, he should be a good addition to your BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Naimur Rohoman: Naimur Rahman has been brilliant with the ball, picking up a fifer in the previous game. With form on his side and the pitch playing into his hands, Rahman is a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Izharulhaq Naveed (AF-U19) - 274 points

Naimur Rohoman (BD-U19) - 391 points

Ripon Mondon (BD-U19) - 288 points

Important Stats for BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Izharulhaq Naveed: 12 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches in this series

Prantik Nawrose Nabil: 67 runs in 3 matches in this series

Naimur Rohoman: 11 wickets in 3 matches in this series

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Sayeedi, M Hasan, P Nawrose, I Ahmed, S Banoori, S Hassan, A Mollah, N Rohoman, R Mondon, I Naveed and I Ahmadzai

Captain: S Hassan. Vice-captain: P Nawrose

AF-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tahjibul Islam, M Hasan, P Nawrose, S Safi, S Banoori, S Hassan, A Mollah, N Rohoman, R Mondon, I Naveed and I Ahmadzai

Captain: P Nawrose. Vice-Captain: N Rohoman

Edited by Samya Majumdar