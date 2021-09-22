BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan Tour of Bangladesh 2021, Only Test

Bangladesh U19 will take on Afghanistan U19 in the first and only Test match of the Afghanistan Tour of Bangladesh 2021 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Wednesday.

The five-match Youth ODI series between the two sides finished 3-2 in favor of Bangladesh U19. The home side won the first three matches in a row before Afghanistan U19 bounced back and registered victories in the last two matches.

This will be the only Test match of the tour and will take place across four days in Sylhet.

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

BD-U19 XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftikher Hossain, Ariful Islam, Aich Mollah, SM Meherob, Tahjibul Islam, Abdullah Al Mamun, Golam Kibrai, Naimur Rohman, Ashikur Zaman, Mushfik Hasan

AF-U19 XI

Sabawoon Banoori, Suliman Arabzai, Ishaq Zazai, Mohammadullah Najibullah, Bilal Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmad, Nangeyalia Kharote, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Shahidullah Hasani, Navdeed Zadran

Match Details

KB vs KC, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Only Test

Date and Time: September 22, 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has historically favored the spin bowlers. However, fast bowlers could end up playing an important role, especially with the new ball.

Today’s BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Zazai could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

I Ahmad is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He had scored 80 runs in four innings during the ODI series.

All-rounders

A Islam is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 fantasy side. He picked up three wickets during the Youth ODI series.

B Sami can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He had picked up seven wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

NR Noyon will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He was the highest wicket-taker of the Youth ODI series with 13 wickets from five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

A Islam (BD-U19)

B Sami (AF-U19)

NR Noyon (BD-U19)

I Zazai (AF-U19)

I Ahmad (AF-U19)

Important stats for BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 prediction team

A Islam: 3 wickets

B Sami: 7 wickets

NR Noyon: 13 wickets

I Zazai: 64 runs

I Ahmad: 80 runs

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Zazai, M I Robin, I Ahmad, B Ahmad, M Hasan, B Sami, A Islam, G Kibria, NR Noyon, N Kharote, I Naveed

Captain: A Islam, Vice-Captain: B Sami

BD-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Zazai, M I Robin, I Ahmad, B Ahmad, P Nawrose, M Hasan, B Sami, A Islam, G Kibria, N Kharote, I Naveed

Captain: I Zazai, Vice-Captain: M Hasan

Edited by Arjun Panchadar