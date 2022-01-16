BD-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Under 19 World Cup 2022, Match 7

Bangladesh U-19 will face England U-19 in the 7th match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre St Kitts, Leeward Islands.

England, led by Tom Prest, are coming off a series loss to Sri Lanka, but after defeating PNG in the recent warm-up game, their confidence will be sky high. Bangladesh, too, with a win over Zimbabwe in their warm-up game, exhibited glimpses of coming into the tournament as serious contenders.

BD-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing 11s

BD-U19 XI

Ariful Islam, Iftakher Hossain, P N Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Abdullah Al Mamun, Ripon Mondal, Musfik Hasan, Naimur Rahman.

EN-U19 XI

George Thomas, Bethell, Tom Prest (c), Will Luxton, George Bell, James Coles, Alex Horton (wk), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Fateh Singh, Nathan Barnwell.

Match Details

Match: BD-U19 vs EN-U19 U19 World Cup 2022, Match 7.

Date and Time: 16th January 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park Stadium, Basseterre St Kitts.

Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have a slightly greater advantage over batters on this surface, as the wicket is expected to be slower as the match goes on. Bowlers have dominated on this track so far, especially in the second innings, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 240 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today’s BD-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Md Fahim: The keeper-batter has scored 174 runs in his eight games so far, with a good strike rate to his credit as well. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

George Thomas: Thomas has impressed a lot with his batting at the top of the order. He scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 98.9 against PNG in the warm up game. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Tom Prest: Prest could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has been one of England's most consistent performers, which makes him a must-have in your BD-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Nathan Barnwell: Barnwell has been in great form with the ball for the England side, picking up 12 wickets in his last eight games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in BD-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Naimur Rahman (BD-U19)

Will Luxton (EN-U19)

James Sales (EN-U19)

Key stats for BD-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Jacob Bethell - 308 runs + 7 wickets in his last 10 games; Batting Average: 30.08.

Rakibul Hasan – 210 runs + 8 wickets in his last 10 games; Batting Average: 21.8.

Rehan Ahmed - 185 runs + 12 wickets in his last 10 games.

BD-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction

BD-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Md Fahim, P N Nabil, Will Luxton, George Thomas, Ariful Islam, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Naimur Rahman, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell.

Captain: Tom Prest. Vice-captain: Rehan Ahmed.

BD-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Md Fahim, P N Nabil, Will Luxton, George Thomas, Ariful Islam, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Rakibul Hasan, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell.

Captain: Tom Prest. Vice-captain: Jacob Bethell.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal