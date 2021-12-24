BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

Group B of the U-19 Asia Cup One Day 2021 has Bangladesh U-19 (BD-U19) taking on Nepal U-19 (NP-U19) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Reigning ICC U-19 World Champions Bangladesh begin their Asia Cup campaign against a talented Nepal side who will be keen to get some game time under their belts. Boasting a decent roster, Nepal certainly have the tools to trouble the much-fancied Bangladesh team in Sharjah. However, Bangladesh will bank on their superior talent and experience to come through in this game. With both teams eager to get off the mark in the tournament, a cracking game beckons in the first round of the U-19 Asia Cup 2021.
BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today
BD-U19 XI
Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, Abdullah al Mamun, Naimur Rohman, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan (c) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib
NP-U19 XI
Arjun Saud, Dev Khanal, Bivek Rana Magar, Santosh Karki, Dipesh Kandel, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Basir Ahmed, Sher Malla, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari and Aadil Ansari
Match Details
BD-U19 vs NP-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021
Date and Time: 24th December 2021, 11:00 AM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah
Pitch Report
As seen in the previous round of fixtures, a good batting track awaits the two sides in Sharjah. The batters will look to attack from ball one, with the bowlers having little room for error. However, the pitch could get slower as the match progresses, making for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Although both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't change much during the game.
Today’s BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Arjun Saud: Arjun Saud is more than a capable batter whose ability against both pace and spin should hold him in good stead. Given his wicketkeeping prowess as well, Saud should get the nod in your BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.
Batter
Prantik Nawrose Nabil: Prantik Nawrose is one of the more accomplished batters in the Bangladesh set-up. His knack for scoring quick runs in the middle overs should serve Bangladesh well, making him one to watch out for in this exciting clash.
All-rounder
Tanzim Hasan: Tanzim Hasan has been a consistent performer in the Bangladesh U-19 set-up, putting up great numbers against the Indian U-19 teams recently. He provides some much-needed balance and depth to the Bangladesh side, making him a must-have in your BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowler
Rakibul Hasan: Bangladesh captain Rakibul Hasan is another player who comes into this tournament in good form. Rakibul has some experience to fall back on as well, which should come in handy for him today.
Top 3 best players to pick in BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 prediction team
Prantik Nawrose Nabil (BD-U19)
Dev Khanal (NP-U19)
Rakibul Hasan (BD-U19)
Important stats for BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 prediction team
Prantik Nawrose Nabil - 172 runs in 9 List A matches
Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 11 wickets in 7 List A matches
Rakibul Hasan - 9 wickets in 8 List A matches
BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Saud, P Nawrose, A Mollah, D Khanal, M Islam Robin, A Al Mamun, T Hasan, B Kumar Yadav, R Hasan, A Islam and S Malla
Captain: P Nawrose. Vice-captain: A Al Mamun.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Saud, P Nawrose, A Mollah, D Khanal, I Hossain Ifti, A Al Mamun, T Hasan, D Gupta, R Hasan, A Islam and S Malla
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: P Nawrose. Vice-captain: I Hossain Ifti