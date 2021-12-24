BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

Group B of the U-19 Asia Cup One Day 2021 has Bangladesh U-19 (BD-U19) taking on Nepal U-19 (NP-U19) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Reigning ICC U-19 World Champions Bangladesh begin their Asia Cup campaign against a talented Nepal side who will be keen to get some game time under their belts. Boasting a decent roster, Nepal certainly have the tools to trouble the much-fancied Bangladesh team in Sharjah. However, Bangladesh will bank on their superior talent and experience to come through in this game. With both teams eager to get off the mark in the tournament, a cracking game beckons in the first round of the U-19 Asia Cup 2021.

BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

BD-U19 XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, Abdullah al Mamun, Naimur Rohman, Ashiqur Zaman, Rakibul Hasan (c) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

NP-U19 XI

Arjun Saud, Dev Khanal, Bivek Rana Magar, Santosh Karki, Dipesh Kandel, Bibek Kumar Yadav, Basir Ahmed, Sher Malla, Durgesh Gupta, Tilak Bhandari and Aadil Ansari

Match Details

BD-U19 vs NP-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021

Date and Time: 24th December 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous round of fixtures, a good batting track awaits the two sides in Sharjah. The batters will look to attack from ball one, with the bowlers having little room for error. However, the pitch could get slower as the match progresses, making for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Although both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't change much during the game.

Today’s BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Arjun Saud: Arjun Saud is more than a capable batter whose ability against both pace and spin should hold him in good stead. Given his wicketkeeping prowess as well, Saud should get the nod in your BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Prantik Nawrose Nabil: Prantik Nawrose is one of the more accomplished batters in the Bangladesh set-up. His knack for scoring quick runs in the middle overs should serve Bangladesh well, making him one to watch out for in this exciting clash.

All-rounder

Tanzim Hasan: Tanzim Hasan has been a consistent performer in the Bangladesh U-19 set-up, putting up great numbers against the Indian U-19 teams recently. He provides some much-needed balance and depth to the Bangladesh side, making him a must-have in your BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rakibul Hasan: Bangladesh captain Rakibul Hasan is another player who comes into this tournament in good form. Rakibul has some experience to fall back on as well, which should come in handy for him today.

Top 3 best players to pick in BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Prantik Nawrose Nabil (BD-U19)

Dev Khanal (NP-U19)

Rakibul Hasan (BD-U19)

Important stats for BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Prantik Nawrose Nabil - 172 runs in 9 List A matches

Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 11 wickets in 7 List A matches

Rakibul Hasan - 9 wickets in 8 List A matches

BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021)

BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Saud, P Nawrose, A Mollah, D Khanal, M Islam Robin, A Al Mamun, T Hasan, B Kumar Yadav, R Hasan, A Islam and S Malla

Captain: P Nawrose. Vice-captain: A Al Mamun.

BD-U19 vs NP-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Saud, P Nawrose, A Mollah, D Khanal, I Hossain Ifti, A Al Mamun, T Hasan, D Gupta, R Hasan, A Islam and S Malla

Captain: P Nawrose. Vice-captain: I Hossain Ifti

Edited by Samya Majumdar