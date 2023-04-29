Bangladesh U19 (BD-19) and Pakistan (PAK-U19) will lock horns in a four-day match starting Sunday, April 30. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

Last year, the two teams faced off in a Youth Test in Multan. The match was drawn after both teams played some brilliant cricket. The upcoming match also promises to be an exciting one as the pitch in Chattogram is generally a sporting one.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the BD-U19 vs PAK-U19 game:

#3 Arafat Minhas (PAK-19) – 8.5 credits

Arafat Minhas is a promising young cricketer and should be picked for the BD-U19 vs PAK-U19 match. He has already played 10 List A matches for Southern Punjab (Pakistan). In those matches, he scored 330 runs, with two half-centuries and a top score of 82 and picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.21. He has also played for the Multan Sultans in the PSL.

#2 Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (BD-U19) – 9 credits

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby is a skilled cricketer and fantasy users should pick him for the BD-U19 vs PAK-U19 match. Last month, he picked up a six-wicket haul against Afghanistan U19 in a limited-overs match. He has been a genuine wicket-taker for Bangladesh U19. With recent scores of 29 and 21 not out, Rabby is more than handy with the bat as well.

#1 Wahaj Riaz (PAK-U19) – 9 credits

Wahaj Riaz is a talented cricketer and should be picked in your fantasy team for the BD-U19 vs PAK-U19 match. Back in November 2022 when Pakistan faced Bangladesh in a youth Test in Multan, Riaz scored 117 runs off 172 balls with 10 fours and five sixes.

