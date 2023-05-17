BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I match of the Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023 will see Bangladesh Under 19 (BD-U19) squaring off against Pakistan Under 19 (PK-U19) at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Wednesday, May 17.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pakistan Under 19 team won the ODI series against Bangladesh Under 19 by 4-1. Bangladesh Under 19 will try their best to make a comeback in this bilateral tournament. Bangladesh Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Pakistan Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 2023 will be played on May 17 at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19, 1st T20I

Date and Time: May 17, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi will be fresh and is expected to benefit batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch and use swing bowlers in the first innings.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Form Guide

BD-U19 - Will be playing their first match

PK-U19 - Will be playing their first match

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XI

BD-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Majaharul Islam, Adil Bin Siddik (wk), Jishan Alam, Ahrar Amin (c), Shihab James, Mahfuzur Rahman, Ariful Islam, Paevez Rahman Jibon, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Wasi Siddiquee

PK-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Azan Awais, Shahzaib Khan-I, Shamyl Hussain, Aimal Khan (c), Saad Baig (wk), Arafat Minhas-I, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Sajjad Ali-I, Amir Hassan, Ali Asfand, Hamza Nawaz

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Baig

S Baig is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Bin Siddik is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Awais

A Awais and J Alam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Khan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Rahman

A Minhas and M Rahman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Rahman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Asfand

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Hasan and A Asfand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BD-U19 vs PK-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

M Rahman

M Rahman will bowl crucial overs in this match and bat in the top order, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Minhas

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Minhas the captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BD-U19 vs PK-U19, 1st T20I

A Minhas

M Rahman

I Hasan

S Khan

A Asfand

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Baig, A Bin Siddik

Batters: S Khan, A Awais, S Sakib

All-rounders: M Rahman, A Minhas, P Rahman

Bowlers: I Hasan, A Khan, A Asfand

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Pakistan Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Baig, A Bin Siddik

Batters: S Khan, A Awais

All-rounders: M Rahman, A Minhas, P Rahman

Bowlers: I Hasan, A Khan, A Asfand, M Ismail

