BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st One-Day match - July 6, 2023

The Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna is all set to host an exciting clash between Bangladesh Under-19s and South Africa Under-19s as part of the ongoing series. The match will take place on July 6, 2023, featuring the first match of the Youth ODI series. The match starts at 8:30 am IST.

In their recent matches against the Pakistan U19 team, Bangladesh has experienced a mix of results - a notable victory followed by back-to-back disappointing defeats. On the other hand, South Africa comes into this match with a recent win under their belt.

Both teams are determined to demonstrate their abilities and build momentum in this important match-up. Anticipate a closely fought contest, where young talents will impress with their batting, bowling, and fielding skills. This match guarantees an exciting showcase of competitive cricket, as both sides vie for a decisive win in the series opener.

As we gear up to this fixture, let us look at the top three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Mohammad Shihab James (BD-U19) - 7 credits

Shibab has quite a lot of runs under his belt and is a crafty stroke maker. He has amassed 318 runs in 14 innings at an impressive average of 24.46, including 40 fours and four sixes in his career thus far.

Don’t miss out on him while forming the BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 team!

#2 David Teeger (SA-U19) - 8 credits

With his exceptional skills and talent, David Teeger, a promising batsman from the South Africa Under-19 team, is on track to create a stir in the cricketing realm. Impressively handling pressure situations and consistently delivering outstanding performances in the domestic circuit, Teeger has captivated cricket enthusiasts and proven himself as a rising star.

As he progresses and acquires more experience, Teeger is bound to leave a profound mark in the days to come. Stay tuned and witness this gifted young batsman's journey towards attaining cricket excellence. He is definitely someone worth considering in your BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Liam Alder (SA-U19) - 9 credits

Alder, the talented South African U-19 bowler, has been creating a buzz with his remarkable skills on the cricket field. His ability to generate pace and accuracy makes him a formidable opponent for batsmen. With his consistency in line and length, he has the potential to be a valuable asset to his team.

In only seven matches he has 11 wickets to his name at an economy of 3.47 which includes one three-wicket haul as well. A name to watch out for in the future, he aspires to leave his mark in the sport. He is surely a treat to watch once he gets going and should be your number-one pick in your BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

Poll : 0 votes