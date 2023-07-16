Bangladesh Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 - Dream11 Prediction - 5th Youth ODI

Bangladesh Under-19 (BD-U19) will take on South Africa Under-19 (SA-U19) in the fifth Youth ODI of the five-match series at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi on Monday, July 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It has been a very closely fought-series so far. Every game has almost gone down to the wire and the margin of victory for both Bangladesh Under-19 or South Africa Under-19 has not been a huge one.

In fact, the two teams have won alternately and the series is tied at 2-2. In the first game, Bangladesh Under-19 fell 10 runs short while chasing 163 in 29 overs (D/L method) before they defended 268 successfully as South Africa Under-19 were all out for 254.

South Africa Under-19 then hunted down 242 in a 48-overs-a-side game with four wickets in hand and five balls to spare. The fourth ODI was a slightly more comprehensive win for Bangladesh Under-19 as they chased down 129 with 21 overs to spare and won by four wickets.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19, Match Details

The final Youth ODI match of the five-match series between Bangladesh Under-19 and South Africa Under-19 will be played on July 17, 2023, at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BD-U19 vs SA-U19

Date & Time: July 17, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi is usually one where spinners get quite a bit of assistance. Spinners accounted for 11 out of 16 wickets that fell in the last encounter at this venue (third Youth ODI). Thus, more of the same can be expected. A score of around 250-270 could be par.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bangladesh Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Thebe Gazide, David Teeger (c), Johnathan van Zyl, Richard Seletswane, Romashan Pillay, Oliver Whitehead, Liam Alder, Esa Gangat, Kwena Maphaka, and Tristan Luus.

South Africa Under-19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

South Africa Under-19 Probable Playing XI: Adil Bin Siddik, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Rizan Hossan, Ariful Islam, Nayeem Ahmed, Mohammad Shihab James, Md Ashrafuzzaman (wk), Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Wasi Siddiquee, and Rohanat Doullah Borson.

Today’s BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (4 matches, 135 runs)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been batting well. The South Africa Under-19 wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 135 runs in four games at a strike rate of 78.48.

Top Batter Pick

David Teeger (4 matches, 142 runs)

David Teeger is in good touch with the bat. The 18-year-old South African has aggregated 142 runs in four outings and he has a strike-rate of 83.52.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ariful Islam (4 matches, 62 runs, 4 wickets)

Ariful Islam has been very effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has mustered 62 runs and he has taken four scalps at an economy rate of 4.22.

Top Bowler Pick

Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi (4 matches, 12 wickets, 60 runs)

Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi is at the top of the wicket charts in this series. The 16-year-old left-arm spinner has returned with 12 wickets at an economy rate of 3.54. He has a bowling strike rate of 16.6. He has chipped in with 60 runs with the bat.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (4 matches, 136 runs, 4 wickets)

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby has had a significant impact with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 136 runs while striking at 102.25. With the ball, he has got four wickets at an economy rate of 4.69.

Liam Alder (3 matches, 7 wickets, 39 runs)

Liam Alder is in excellent form with the ball. The 19-year-old South African left-arm spinner has picked up seven scalps from three games and he has an economy of 3.88. He has made 39 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi 60 runs & 12 wickets in 4 matches Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 136 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Liam Alder 39 runs & 7 wickets in 3 matches Ariful Islam 62 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches David Teeger 142 runs in 4 matches

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 match expert tips

Both teams have some quality spinners and all-rounders in their ranks and they will be vital. Thus, the likes of Tristan Luus, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Ariful Islam, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka, and Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi will be the ones to watch out for.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 - 5th Youth ODI.

Wicketkeepers: Adil Bin Siddik, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Batters: David Teeger, Mohammad Shihab James, Oliver Whitehead

All-rounders: Tristan Luus, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Ariful Islam

Bowlers: Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh Under-19 vs South Africa Under-19 - 5th Youth ODI.

Wicketkeeper: Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Batters: David Teeger, Romashan Pillay, Mohammad Shihab James, Oliver Whitehead

All-rounders: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Ariful Islam

Bowlers: Liam Alder, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Kwena Maphaka, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi