BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh U19 vs SA U19, Match 3

Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) will face South Africa U19 (SA-U19) in the third match of the Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Tuesday, July 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 3.

The series has been riveting so far and it’s currently tied at 1-1. South Africa U19 won the first match by 10 runs. That game proved to be a rain-marred encounter and the DLS method worked in favour of the visitors.

The hosts, however, bounced back with a 14-run win in the second Youth ODI. Ariful Islam starred with both the bat and the ball for his side in that game and was awarded the Player of the Match.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Match Details, Match 3

The third natch of Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 will be played on July 11 at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. The match is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19, Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19, Match 3

Date and Time: July 11, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Pitch Report

The Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium stadium has a balanced surface where batters and bowlers have found equal degrees of assistance. Spin bowlers are expected to have a major say in the proceedings.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 268

Average second innings score: 254

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bangladesh U19: W-L

South Africa U19: L-W

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh U19 Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Bangladesh U19 Probable Playing 11

Ahrar Amin, Ariful Islam, Rizwan Chowdhury, Adil Bin Siddik, Zakaria Islam Shanto, Paevez Rahman Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman, Nayeem Ahmed, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha, and Rafi Uzzaman.

South Africa U19 Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

South Africa U19 Probable Playing 11

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ntando Zuma, Oliver Whitehead, Romashan Pillay, Johnathan van Zyl, Esa Gangat, Juan James, Tristan Luus, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka, and Sipho Potsane.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Bin Siddik (2 matches, 65 runs, Average: 32.50)

A Bin Siddik is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been in great form with the bat and has slammed 65 runs in two games at an average of 32.50.

Top Batter pick

D Teeger (2 matches, 112 runs, Average: 56.00)

D Teeger is the leading run-scorer in the Youth ODI series. He has scored 112 runs in two matches at an average of 56 and has a strike rate close to 90.

Top All-rounder pick

A Islam (2 matches, 53 runs and 2 wickets)

A Islam was the player of the match in the last game and he helped Bangladesh U19 win with his all-round abilities. In two matches, he has made 53 runs at a strike rate of 80.30 and has also taken two wickets.

Top Bowler pick

L Alder (2 matches, 24 runs and 4 wickets)

L Alder has been phenomenal with the ball in hand. He has four dismissals to his name and has an economy rate of 3.50. Alder has also scored 24 runs with the bat.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

R Uzzaman

R Uzzaman is the leading wicket-taker in the Youth ODI series. He has scalped six wickets in two games at a bowling average of 9.33 and an economy rate of 3.50. He has also scored 37 runs and has a terrific strike rate of 127.58. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Maphaka

K Maphaka is also the joint leading wicket-taker in the series. Maphaka has also taken six wickets but he has been a little expensive. He has already registered a four-wicket haul. He also has 15 runs to his name.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Uzzaman 37 runs and 6 wickets 249 points K Maphaka 15 runs and 6 wickets 194 points L Alder 24 runs and 4 wickets 157 points D Teeger 112 runs 152 points A Islam 53 runs and 2 wickets 141 points

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 match expert tips

R Uzzaman has been extremely good so far and very consistent. He is a reliable multiplier pick for your BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Bin Siddik

Batters: D Teeger, S James, R Pillay

All-rounders: A Islam, M Rahman, J James

Bowlers: R Uzzaman, K Maphaka, L Alder, R Doullah Borson

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Bin Siddik

Batters: D Teeger, S James, J van Zyl

All-rounders: A Islam, M Rahman, J James

Bowlers: R Uzzaman, K Maphaka, L Alder, R Doullah Borson

