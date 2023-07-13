BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bangladesh U19 vs SA U19, Match 4

Bangladesh U19 (BD-U19) will take on South Africa U19 (SA-U19) in the fourth match of the Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Friday, July 14. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

South Africa U19 have taken the momentum in the Youth ODI series with a win in the third ODI. They won the first match of the series before Bangladesh U19 bounced back with a victory in the second match.

However, South Africa emerged triumphant in the most recent ODI, winning by four wickets while chasing a target of 242.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19 will be played on July 14 at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. The match is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19, Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19, Match 4

Date and Time: July 14, 2023, 8.30 am IST

Venue: Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Pitch Report

The Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium stadium has a balanced surface where batters and bowlers have found equal degrees of assistance. Spin bowlers are expected to have a major say in proceedings.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 268

Average second innings score: 254

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bangladesh U19: L-W-L

South Africa U19: W-L-W

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh U19 Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Bangladesh U19 Probable Playing 11

Ahrar Amin, Ariful Islam, Rizwan Chowdhury, Adil Bin Siddik, Zakaria Islam Shanto, Paevez Rahman Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman, Nayeem Ahmed, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha, and Rafi Uzzaman.

South Africa U19 Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

South Africa U19 Probable Playing 11

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ntando Zuma, Oliver Whitehead, Romashan Pillay, Johnathan van Zyl, Esa Gangat, Juan James, Tristan Luus, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka, and Sipho Potsane.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

L Pretorius (3 matches, 92 runs, Average: 30.66)

L Pretorius is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has been in great form with the bat and has slammed 92 runs in three games at an average of 30.66.

Top Batter pick

S James (3 matches, 127 runs, Average: 42.33)

S James is the second-highest run-scorer in the series. He has slammed 127 runs in three matches at an average of 42.33.

Top All-rounder pick

A Islam (3 matches, 59 runs and 4 wickets)

A Islam is an instrumental all-rounder for his side. He has slammed 59 runs and has also picked up four wickets at an economy of 4.65.

Top Bowler pick

K Maphaka (2 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)

K Maphaka is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ODI series. He has taken six wickets in two games at an average of 15.50 and has an economy rate of 6.00.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

R Uzzaman

R Uzzaman is the leading wicket-taker in the Youth ODI series. He has scalped seven wickets in three games at a bowling average of 14.28 and an economy rate of 3.84. He has also scored 60 runs and has a strong strike rate of 95.23.

Uzzaman should definitely be the captaincy choice of your BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Rahman

M Rahman has been in wonderful touch with the bat. He has slammed 111 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 118.08. Rahman has also taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Uzzaman 60 runs and 7 wickets 315 points M Rahman 111 runs and 4 wickets 273 points A Islam 59 runs and 4 wickets 210 points S James 127 runs and 1 wicket 201 points K Maphaka 6 wickets 194 points

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 match expert tips

R Uzzaman has been extremely good so far and very consistent. He is a reliable multiplier pick for your BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Team.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: L Pretorius, A Bin Siddik

Batters: D Teeger, S James

All-rounders: A Islam, M Rahman, J James, T Luus

Bowlers: R Uzzaman, K Maphaka, R Doullah Borson

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: L Pretorius, A Bin Siddik

Batters: D Teeger, S James, R Pillay

All-rounders: A Islam, M Rahman, J James, T Luus

Bowlers: R Uzzaman, K Maphaka

