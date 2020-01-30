BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 30th, 2020

After topping Group C in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, Bangladesh U-19s will look to continue their fine form when they meet hosts South Africa U-19s in the third quarter-final of the Super League. Bangladesh U-19s topped the points table by defeating Zimbabwe U-19s and Scotland U-19s while their match against Pakistan U-19s was abandoned due to rain.

The hosts had a disastrous start to the tournament as they suffered a shocking loss against Afghanistan U-19s. However, they secured themselves a position in the next round with wins over Canada U-19s and U.A.E. U-19s. Looking at the recent form of the two teams, Bangladesh U-19s will start as the favorites to win this match.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between BD-U19 and SA-U19.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 teams

Bangladesh U-19s

Akbar Ali (C), Towhid Hridoy, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin.

South Africa U-19s

Bryce Parsons (C), Khanya Cotani, Luke Beaufort, Jonathan Bird, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Tyrese Karelse, Mondli Khumalo, Jack Lees, Andrew Louw, Levert Manje, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheku Moletsane, Tiaan van Vuuren.

Playing 11 Updates

Bangladesh U-19s

The youngsters from Bangladesh crushed Scotland U-19s in their last match. Rakibul Hasan starred for his side with a 4-wicket haul while Parvez Hossain played a quickfire knock of 25 runs at the top. The bowlers of Bangladesh U-19s have done well in this tourney but they are yet to be tested. The same goes for the batsmen as Akbar Ali and co. have not faced a top quality bowling attack thus far. Bangladesh U-19s may field the same XI that played in their last game.

Possible XI: Hasan, Emon, Hossain, Hridoy, Joy, Ali, Shahadat, Rakibul, Islam, Chowdhury and Sakib.

South Africa U-19s

After a dismal performance in their tournament opener, South Africa U-19s bounced back in their next two group matches. Just like Bangladesh U-19s, the rainbow nation recorded their wins over the minnows which is why Bryce Parsons would be worried about their upcoming opponents. The South African batsmen may find it hard to tackle the opposition spinners in this game.

Possible XI: Bird, Kotani, Parsons, Beaufort, Karelse, van Vuuren, Lees, Moletsane, Brett, Cloete and Modimokoane.

Match details

Bangladesh U-19s vs South Africa U-19s, Plate Playoff Semi-final 2

30th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The Senwes Park is the same venue where the quarterfinal match between India U-19s and Australia U-19s was played. The fast bowlers dominated the proceedings in that match while the batsmen took time to get settled in the middle. Expect the pitch to play in the same manner once again.

BD-U19 vs SA-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: All the four wicket-keeping options have the potential to make it to the Dream11 side. Luke Beaufort and Mohammad Parvez are the front-runners in this department while skipper Akbar Ali and South African opener Khanya Cotani can also make a difference with their batting skills.

Batsmen: Jonathan Bird is the best option available in the batting department for this game. The top-order batsman can play a crucial part against Bangladesh U-19s. For the remaining slots, Dream11 team owners should look out for Tyrese Karlese and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

All-rounders: Bryce Parsons should be the priority pick among the all-rounders because he can contribute a lot in both the departments. Also, Tiaan van Vuuren had played well in the first two matches for South Africa U-19s. It would be a good decision to ignore the all-rounders from Bangladesh U-19s as they have not been up to the mark in this tourney.

Bowlers: Achille Cloete can wreak havoc in this match given the conditions in Potchefstroom while even Rakibul Hasan can be backed to repeat his performance from the last match. Shoriful Islam can be the wildcard pick in this match.

Captain: Bryce Parsons will be the most popular choice for the captaincy position as the all-rounder has been one of South Africa U-19s' most consistent players. On the other hand, even Jonathan Bird can score a lot of points if he gets going in the middle. For the vice-captain's role, Luke Beaufort and Achille Cloete will be the reliable options.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Luke Beaufort, Parvez Hossain, Khanya Cotani, Akbar Ali, Jonathan Bird, Tyrese Karelse, Tanzid Hasan, Bryce Parsons, Achille Cloete, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Bryce Parsons, Vice-Captain: Luke Beaufort

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Luke Beaufort, Parvez Hossain, Jonathan Bird, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tyrese Karelse, Tanzid Hasan, Bryce Parsons, Tiaan van Vuuren, Achille Cloete, Rakibul Hasan, Merrick Brett

Captain: Jonathan Bird, Vice-Captain: Achille Cloete