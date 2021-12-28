BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Asia Cup One Day Match

Group B of the U-19 Asia Cup One Day 2021 will see Bangladesh U-19 (BD-U19) taking on Sri Lanka U-19 (SL-U19) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, true to their reputation and standing as the defending U-19 World Champions, have been brilliant in the Asia Cup with two convincing performances so far. However, they face their toughest assignment of the tournament in Sri Lanka, who have also won both their games thus far. Given the fortunes of their top-heavy batting unit, Sri Lanka will fancy their chances of a win over Bangladesh, who will enter this game as the clear favorites. With some of the brightest prospects taking to the field, a cracking game beckons in Sharjah.

BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

BD-U19 XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Tahjibul Islam (wk), Ariful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman, Musfik Hasan, Rakibul Hasan (c) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib

SL-U19 XI

Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Dunith Wellalage (c), Yasiru Rodrigo, Raveen de Silva, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Anjala Bandara (wk), Matheesha Pathirana and Wanuja Sahan

Match Details

BD-U19 vs SL-U19, U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021

Date and Time: 28th December 2021, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Sharjah has been a high-scoring venue, with there being no room for error for the bowlers. While there should be some swing available for the pacers early on, the batters should enjoy the conditions out in the middle. There could be some spin on offer in the middle overs, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with 270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anjala Bandara: Anjala Bandara is a technically sound batter who can clear the boundary at will. Although he is likely to bat lower down the order, Bandara is well and truly capable of delivering the goods, making him a good addition to your BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Prantik Nawrose Nabil: Prantik Nawrose Nabil has already scored a century in this tournament, a mere testament to his undeniable talent. He can shift gears at will and has a knack for scoring big runs, something that is worth keeping an eye out for.

All-rounder

Sadisha Rajapaksa: Sadisha Rajapaksa has been in fine form for the Sri Lankans, scoring a big ton against Nepal in the previous game. In addition, Rajapaksa is more than a handy leggie, who should come into play in the middle overs. He is a must-have in your BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rakibul Hasan: Rakibul Hasan has been brilliant in this tournament with four wickets in two games. The left-arm spinner hasn't given away much with the ball, stifling opponents with his accuracy. Given his recent form and potential, he should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Prantik Nawrose Nabil (BD-U19)

Sadisha Rajapaksa (SL-U19)

Rakibul Hasan (BD-U19)

Important stats for BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Prantik Nawrose Nabil - 132 runs in 2 matches, Average: 132.00

Tanzim Hasan Sakib - 2 wickets in 1 matches, ER: 3.14

Chamindu Wickramasinghe - 165 runs in 2 matches, Average: 82.50

BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (U19 Asia Cup One Day 2021)

BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Bandara, P Nawrose, C Wickramasinghe, M Islam Robin, P Pathiraja, D Wellalage, M Hasan, S Rajapaksa, R Hasan, N Rahman and M Pathirana

Captain: S Rajapaksa. Vice-captain: P Nawrose.

BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Islam, P Nawrose, S Daniel, M Islam Robin, P Pathiraja, D Wellalage, M Hasan, R de Silva, R Hasan, N Rahman and M Pathirana

Captain: P Nawrose. Vice-captain: D Wellalage.

Edited by Samya Majumdar