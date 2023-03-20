BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Under-19 Tri Nations Series 2023, Match 2

The 2nd match of the Under-19 Tri Nations Series 2023 will see Bangladesh Under 19 (BD-U19) squaring off against Sri Lanka Under 19 (SL-U19) at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Monday, March 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bangladesh Under 19 lost their last match of the season against Afghanistan Under 19 by 7 wickets. Sri Lanka Under 19, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Bangladesh Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Sri Lanka Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Details

The 2nd match of the Under-19 Tri Nations Series 2023 will be played on March 20 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-U19 vs SL-U19, Match 2

Date and Time: 20th March 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi is a batting paradise, where fans may see a lot of runs. Bowlers who bowl at right areas will be able to take some wickets. Spinners may come in handy. The last match played on this pitch was Bangladesh Under 19 and Afghanistan Under 19, where a total of 152 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Form Guide

BD-U19 - L

SL-U19 - Will be playing their first match

BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable Playing XI

BD-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Rizwan Chowdhury, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (wk), Sharear Sakib (c), Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Rafi Uzzaman, Paevez Rahman Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Shihab James, Maruf Mridha

SL-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Manula Kularatne, Shavon Daniel (c), Theeraka Ranatunga, Vihas Thevmika, Hirun Kapurubandara (wk), Hiran Jayasundara, Malsha Tharupathi, Sineth Jayawardene, Duvindu Ranatunga, Traveen Mathews, Vishwa Rajapakse

BD-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Rahman

A Rahman is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Kapurubandara is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Daniel

V Halambage and S Daniel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Alam has played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Islam

M Tharupathi and A Islam are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Rahman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

W Siddiquee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Mathews and W Siddiquee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Rajapakse is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BD-U19 vs SL-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Daniel

S Daniel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

A Islam

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Islam as he will bowl in the death overs and bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BD-U19 vs SL-U19, Match 2

A Islam

S Daniel

M Tharupathi

V Halambage

P Rahman

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Sri Lanka Under 19 Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Sri Lanka Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Rahman

Batters: J Alam, S Daniel, V Halambage

All-rounders: A Islam, P Rahman, M Tharupathi, M Kularatne

Bowlers: W Siddiquee, T Mathews, V Rajapakse

Bangladesh Under 19 vs Sri Lanka Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Rahman, H Kapurubandara

Batters: S Daniel, V Halambage

All-rounders: A Islam, P Rahman, M Tharupathi

Bowlers: W Siddiquee, T Mathews, V Rajapakse, R Doullah

Poll : 0 votes