BD-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22, Match 21

Bangladesh (BD) will take on UAE in the 21st match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22 at the Warner Park in Basseterre on Saturday.

Having played two matches, Bangladesh have won only once. As a result, they are second in their group. Meanwhile, UAE have also won once in their two matches so far. They occupy the third spot in the group.

BD-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable Playing XIs

BD-U19 XI

Mahfijul Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol.

UAE-U19 XI

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Alishan Sharafu (c), Punya Mehra, Nilansh Keswani, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Vinayak Raghavan.

Match Details

Match: BD-U19 vs UAE-U19, ICC U19 World Cup 2021-22, Match 21.

Date and Time: 22nd January, 2022; 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre.

Pitch Report

The wicket is balanced, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. A score of 250 runs could prove to be par at this venue.

Today’s BD-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Smith could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team. He can score runs consistently.

Batters

A Naseer will look to provide UAE with confident starts at the top of the order. Not only does he bat well, but he can also pick up wickets. He has scored half-centuries in both games he has played thus far.

Meanwhile, A Sharafu is also an accomplished batter who has also represented his senior international team. He has scored 58 runs so far at an average of nearly 30.

All-rounders

M Hasan is a fabulous all-rounder, who can impact his team's fortunes. He picked up four wickets in his last game, and could prove to be a splendid captaincy choice for your BD-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, N Keswani is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He scored 38 runs and picked up two wickets in the opening game against Canada U19.

Bowlers

R Mondol has been consistent and competitive. He has picked up five wickets so far, including a four wicket haul in his last game.

Five best players to pick in BD-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

R Mondol (BD-U19) – 195 points.

A Naseer (UAE-U19) – 194 points.

M Hasan (BD-U19) – 156 points.

J Giyanani (UAE-U19) – 144 points.

A Sharafu (UAE-U19) – 137 points.

Key stats for BD-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 prediction team

R Mondol: 33 runs and 5 wickets.

A Naseer: 127 runs and 1 wicket.

M Hasan: 14 runs and 4 wickets.

J Giyanani: 12 runs and 4 wickets.

A Sharafu: 58 runs.

BD-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Prediction

BD-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Smith, A Naseer, A Sharafu, P Nawrose, M Hasan, N Keswani, A Zaman, I Hossain Ifti, R Mondol, J Giyanani, R Hasan

Captain: M Hasan. Vice-Captain: A Naseer.

BD-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Smith, A Naseer, A Sharafu, P Mehra, P Nawrose, M Hasan, N Keswani, A Zaman, R Mondol, J Giyanani, R Hasan.

Captain: R Mondol. Vice-Captain: A Sharafu.

Edited by Bhargav