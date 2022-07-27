BD vs BOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 17

The Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) will take on Boost Defenders (BOS) in match 17 of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

Boost Defenders have been one of the strongest teams this season and have proved themselves by winning all of their last four matches. The Band-e-Amir Dragons, on the other hand, have had a season full of ups and downs as they have won only two of their last four matches.

While the Band-e-Amir Dragons will exert every effort to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, the Boost Defenders are a much stronger squad. Boost Defenders are expected to win the game.

BD vs BOS Probable Playing XI

BD Playing XI

Aftab Alam (c), Farmanullah Safi, Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Nasir Totakhil, Irfan Safi, Asif Musazai, Imran Mir, Amanullah Rafiqi, Noor Ahmad

BOS Playing XI

Farhan Zakhail, Afsar Zazai (wk), Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad, Hayatullah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ibrahim, Abdul Rahman

Match Details

BD vs BOS, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly surface, therefore the hitters should once again benefit from it. In the second half of the game, the pacers might receive some assistance, while the middle overs would be key for the spinners.

BD vs BOS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt A Zazai, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, H Eisakhel and H Shahidi are the two top batters to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is A Musazai. He smashed 43 runs in the last match against the Hindukush Stars.

All-rounders

As K Janat and Z Akbar will bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is I Safi.

Bowlers

F Farooqi and A Alam are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another good choice for the Dream11 team is A Rahman.

Top players to pick in BD vs BOS Dream11 prediction team

K Janat (BD)

I Safi (BD)

Z Akbar (BOS)

Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Alam - 27 runs and 5 wickets

H Shahidi - 194 runs

Z Akbar - 10 wickets

Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Zazai, H Shahidi, H Eisakhel, A Musazai, Z Akbar, K Janat, I Safi, Farmanullah, F Farooqi, A Rahman, A Alam

Captain: Z Akbar Vice Captain: K Janat

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Zazai, H Shahidi, H Eisakhel, F Zakhail, Z Akbar, K Janat, I Safi, Farmanullah, F Farooqi, N Ahmad, A Alam

Captain: Z Akbar Vice Captain: H Shahidi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far