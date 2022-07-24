BD vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 14

The Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) will take on the Hindukush Stars (HS) in match 14 of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Sunday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

The Band-e-Amir Dragons have only won one of their last three matches. That victory came against the Amo Sharks by a margin of two runs. The Hindukush Stars have also won only one of their last three matches, against Pamir Zalmi by a margin of 29 runs.

While the Band-e-Amir Dragons are expected to exert every effort to win the match, the Hindukush Stars are a much stronger squad. Hindukush Stars are expected to win the game.

BD vs HS Probable Playing XI

BD Playing XI

Aftab Alam (C), Farmanullah Safi, Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Nasir Totakhil, Irfan Safi, Asif Musazai, Imran Mir, Amanullah Rafiqi, Noor Ahmad

HS Playing XI

Yousuf Shah (wk), Shabir Noori, Hazratullah Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Shamsurahman, Akbar Musazai, Zubaid Akbari, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Imran Mohammadi, Parvez Amin, Fitratullah Khawari

Match Details

BD vs HS, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 24th July 2022, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is batting-friendly, therefore the hitters should once again have a great outing. In the second half of the game, the pacers might receive some assistance, while the middle overs would be key for the spinners.

BD vs HS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The pick of the wicket-keepers for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt I Alikhil, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, H Zazai and U Noori are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is S Noori. U Noori smashed 62 runs in just 38 balls in the first match against the Amo Sharks.

All-rounders

As M Musa and K Janat bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs. They are the best all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is Z Akbari.

Bowlers

A Alam and H Hassan are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is N Masood.

Top players to pick in BD vs HS Dream11 prediction team

M Musa (HS)

H Zazai (HS)

K Janat (BD)

Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Hindukush Stars: Important stats for Dream11 team

K Janat - 56 runs and 3 wickets

M Musa - 9 runs and 6 wickets

A Alam - 27 runs and 3 wickets

Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Hindukush Stars Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: I Alikhil, S Noori, U Noori, N Wahdat, M Musa, K Janat, Farmanullah, Z Akbari, N Masood, A Alam, S Hassan

Captain: M Musa Vice Captain: K Janat

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: I Alikhil, H Zazai, U Noori, N Wahdat, M Musa, K Janat, Z Akbari, N Masood, A Alam, S Hassan, N Ahmad

Captain: K Janat Vice Captain: M Musa

