BD vs MAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Match 3

The Band-e-Amir Region (BD) will lock horns with Mis Ainak Region (MAK) in the third match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Ground in Kandahar on Sunday.

Band-e-Amir Region will be playing their first game of the season today. They will be eager to win the match and get some valuable points in the initial stage of the tournament. Mis Ainak Region, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance in the last match, in which they lost to Boost Region by seven wickets. They are currently placed in third spot in the points table.

BD vs MAK Probable Playing 11 Today

BD XI

Imran Janat, Sediqullah Atal, Younas Ahmadzai, Zia-ul-Haq (C & WK), Mohammad Sardar, Abdul Rahman, Farmanullah Safi, Mudasir Sadiq, Nijat Masood, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Waqar Salamkheil.

MAK XI

Shahidullah Kamal (C & WK), Asghar Atal, Rahim Mangal, Yousuf Shah, Rahmanullah Khan, Fazal Niazai, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Ghamai Zadran, Khalil Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad, Haseebullah.

Match Details

BD vs MAK, Match 3, Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Date and Time: 17th October 2021, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Ground, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kandahar Cricket Ground has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track, where the average first-innings score in the last two matches is 290 runs.

Today’s BD vs MAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Sardar: Sardar has scored 354 runs at a strike rate of 74.52 in 17 List A matches. He is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs for his team on Sunday.

Batters

Imran Janat: Janat is one of the most experienced batters for the Band-e-Amir Region. He has scored 774 runs at a strike rate of 80-plus in 27 List A matches.

Ghamai Zadran: Zadran failed to perform with the bat in the last match against Boost Region. But he is a quality batter who can score some quick-fire runs from the middle order.

All-rounders

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match, scoring an unbeaten 120 while also picking up a wicket.

Asghar Atal: Atal can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He scored 69 runs at a strike rate of 72.63 in the last game against Boost Region.

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad: Ahmad bowled pretty well in the last match against Boost Region, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 4.44.

Waqar Salamkheil: Salamkheil has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.65 in his five List A outings. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BD vs MAK Dream11 prediction team

Shahidullah Kamal (MAK)

Asghar Atal (MAK)

Imran Janat (BD)

Noor Ahmad (MAK)

Waqar Salamkheil (BD)

Important Stats for BD vs MAK Dream11 prediction team

Shahidullah Kamal: 120 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 102.56 and ER - 5.33

Asghar Atal: 69 runs in 1 match; SR - 72.63

Imran Janat: 774 runs and 1 wicket in 27 matches; SR - 80.20 and ER - 5.80

Noor Ahmad: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.44

Waqar Salamkheil: 4 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 4.65

BD vs MAK Dream11 Prediction Today

BD vs MAK Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Sardar, Imran Janat, Sediqullah Atal, Ghamai Zadran, Fazal Niazai, Shahidullah Kamal, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Asghar Atal, Nijat Masood, Noor Ahmad, Waqar Salamkheil.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Shafiqullah Ghafari.

BD vs MAK Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yousuf Shah, Imran Janat, Ghamai Zadran, Younas Ahmadzai, Fazal Niazai, Shahidullah Kamal, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Asghar Atal, Noor Ahmad, Haseebullah, Waqar Salamkheil.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Imran Janat.

