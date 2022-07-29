BD vs PZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 22

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD) will lock horns with Pamir Zalmi (PZ) in the 22nd match of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on Friday.

The Dragons are fifth in the points table, winning two of their five games. They were beaten by Boost Defenders by 17 runs in the last match. Pamir Zalmi, meanwhile, are rock bottom of the standings, lost all their five games. They lost their last match against Kabul Eagles by six wickets.

BD vs PZ Probable Playing XIs

BD

Asif Musazai, Karim Janat, Kamran Ghulam, Farmanullah, Khalid Usman, Imram Alikhil (WK), Suliman Arabzai, Sediqullah Pacha, Aftab Alam (C), Irfan Safi, Nijat Masood.

PZ

Fazal Zalmi, Noor Ali Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Waheedullah Shafaq, Fazal Niazai, Majeed Alam (WK), Rokhan Barakzai, Shapoor Zadran (C), Mohammadullah Najibullah, Dawlat Zadran, Rahmat Shah.

Match Details

Match: BD vs PZ, Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 22.

Date and Time: July 29, 2022; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is a sporting one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two games at the venue being 162.

Today’s BD vs PZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ikram Alikhil: Alikhil could be the perfect pick for your fantasy team in the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 85.71 in five games.

Batters

Noor-Ali-Zadran: Zadran is an aggressive top-order batter who has scored 152 runs at a strike rate of 125.61 in five games.

Fazal Zazai: Zazai is another quality batter who has been instrumental for Pamir Zalmi in this tournament. He has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 91.66 in five games.

All-rounders

Karim Janat: Janat can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performances. He has scored 124 runs and also taken five wickets in five games.

Rahmat Shah: Shah is a quality player who can single-handedly win games for his team. He has scored 95 runs and also picked up four wickets in five outings.

Bowlers

Aftab Alam: Alam is a quality bowler who can also contribute with the bat in the lower middle order. He has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.82 in five games and also scored 29 runs.

Shapoor Zadran: Zazai has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in five games. He's a genuine wicket-taker who could provide key breakthroughs on Friday.

Five best players to pick in BD vs PZ Dream11 prediction team

Karim Janat (BD) - 374 points

Aftab Alam (BD) - 301 points

Rahmat Shah (PZ) - 259 points

Noor-Ali-Zadran (PZ) - 220 points

Farmanullah (BD) - 213 points.

Key Stats for BD vs PZ Dream11 prediction team

Karim Janat: 124 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 140.90 and ER - 6.76

Aftab Alam: 29 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 193.33 and ER - 7.82

Rahmat Shah: 95 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 121.79 and ER - 6.35

Noor-Ali-Zadran: 152 runs in 5 matches; SR - 125.61

Farmanullah: 107 runs and 1 wicket in 5 matches; SR - 111.45 and ER - 8.50

BD vs PZ Dream11 Prediction

BD vs PZ Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ikram Alikhil, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Asif Musazai, Dawlat-Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Karim Janat, Farmanullah, Shapoor Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Aftab Alam.

Captain: Karim Janat. Vice-captain: Rahmat Shah.

BD vs PZ Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ikram Alikhil, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Asif Musazai, Ghamai Zadran, Dawlat-Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Karim Janat, Farmanullah, Shapoor Zadran, Aftab Alam, Nijat Masood.

Captain: Rahmat Shah. Vice-captain: Karim Janat.

