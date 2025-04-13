BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers, Match 7

The seventh ODI of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) squaring off against Ireland Women (IR-W) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday, April 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bangladesh Women won their first match of the tournament by a massive margin of 178 runs. They batted first and smashed 271 runs for just 3 wickets. They were then able to restrict Thailand Women only for 93 runs. Ireland Women, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches.

The two teams have played a total of 9 head-to-head matches. Bangladesh Women have won six matches while Ireland Women have won only one. Two matches ended in no result.

BD-W vs IR-W Match Details

The seventh ODI of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers will be played on April 13 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game will take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs IR-W, 7th ODI match

Date and Time: 13th April, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was between West Indies Women and Ireland Women, where a total of 356 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

BD-W vs IR-W Form Guide

BD-W - W

IR-W - L L

BD-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XI

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Nigar Sultana (wk), Nahida Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna

IR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Alana Dalzell

BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She smashed 101 runs in the last match against Thailand Women. A Hunter is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

G Lewis

G Lewis and S Akhter are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Lewis will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 61 runs in the last two matches. F Hoque is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

F Khatun

O Prendergast and F Khatun are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. F Khatun will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She took 5 wickets in the last match. A Kelly is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

J Maguire

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Maguire and J Ferdus. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. J Maguire will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. C Murray is another good bowler pick for today's match.

BD-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

F Khatun

F Khatun was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She took 5 wickets in the last match against Thailand Women.

O Prendergast

O Prendergast is one of the most crucial picks from the Ireland Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Bangladesh Women batters. She has taken 38 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BD-W vs IR-W, 7th ODI match

O Prendergast

N Sultana

F Khatun

S Akhter

G Lewis

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Hunter, N Sultana

Batters: G Lewis, S Akhter, F Hoque

All-rounders: O Prendergast, A Kelly, F Khatun

Bowlers: J Maguire, J Ferdus, C Murray

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Hunter, N Sultana

Batters: G Lewis, S Akhter, F Hoque

All-rounders: O Prendergast, A Kelly, F Khatun, L Delany

Bowlers: J Maguire, J Ferdus

