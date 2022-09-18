BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Match 3

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the third match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction for today's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 game.

Bangladesh prepared for the event by defeating the United Arab Emirates by 54 runs in a warm-up game. Murshida Khatun and Sobhana Mostary put up an impressive performance with the bat.

The team will hope to lead in their first match against Ireland, who are coming off a 37-run victory over Papua New Guinea. Ireland will also look to put up a strong performance to start their campaign on a positive note.

BD-W vs IR-W, Match Details

The third match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 between Bangladesh Women and Ireland Women will be played on September 18 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The game is set to commence at 08.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs IR-W, Match 3, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Date & Time: September 18, 2022, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Fancode

BD-W vs IR-W, Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have an edge over batters on this surface. As the wicket is likely to be dusty once again, spinners can enjoy bowling here. However, the surface also gives pacers an edge, as it provides some movement and bounce, especially in the first innings.

Last 5 matches at this ground

BD-W vs IR-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Bangladesh Women: LWWWL

Ireland Women: WWLLL

BD-W vs IR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Bangladesh Women Probable Playing XI :

Sharmin Akhter, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam

Ireland Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI :

Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Cara Murray

BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nigar Sultana (882 runs in 56 T20I games, Average: 22.60)

She is expected to play a key role in this game. Sultana has scored 882 runs at an average of 22.60 in the 56 games she has played so far. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Gaby Lewis (1172 runs in 56 T20I games, Average: 23.90)

She has a good T20I record, having scored 1172 runs at a strike of 111.10 in 56 games. She could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Salma Khatun (564 runs & 71 wickets in 78 T20I games, Average: 16.80)

Salma is one of Bangladesh's best all-rounders. She has scored 564 runs at a strike rate of 84.70 and has taken 71 wickets at an average of 16.80 in 78 games.

Her all-round skill-set will unquestionably be useful, making her an excellent addition to your BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jahanara Alam (55 wickets & 167 in 71 T20I games; Average: 20.70)

Alam is a top fast-bowling option for her side and has picked up 55 wickets at an impressive average of 20.70 and an economy rate of 5.74 in 71 games so far. She is a must-pick for today's outing.

BD-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Laura Delany

She has been one of her team's most valuable players. She has amassed 845 runs and has scalped 45 wickets in 77 T20I games. Delany is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Rumana Ahmed

She has been a consistent all-rounder for her side. She has scored 748 runs and has taken 61 wickets in 69 T20I matches and could be the best pick for the vice-captaincy of your fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Georgina Dempsey 9 runs & 4 wickets in 9 games Nahida Akter 19 runs & 60 wickets in 45 games Ritu Moni 183 runs & 18 wickets in 34 games Arlene Kelly 30 runs & 8 wickets in 8 games Shauna Kavanagh 335 runs in 54 games

BD-W vs IR-W match expert tips 3rd match

Leah Paul can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. She has scalped 20 wickets and has scored 173 runs in 28 T20I games, hence could be a valuable pick for your BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Head To Head League

BD-W vs IR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Sharmin Akhter, Gaby Lewis, Fargana Hoque

All-Rounders: Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Arlene Kelly, R.Dealney, Jahanara Alam

BD-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd match, Grand League

BD-W vs IR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Mary Waldron

Batters: Sharmin Akhter, Gaby Lewis, Fargana Hoque

All-Rounders: Laura Delany, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Arlene Kelly, R.Dealney, Jahanara Alam

