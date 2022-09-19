BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Match 7

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on Scotland Women (SC-W) in the seventh match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 19.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction for today's ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 game.

Bangladesh Women had a well-deserved win over Ireland in their previous match, with their bowlers holding their nerve brilliantly in the death overs, defending a total of 143 runs. They will look to move to the next round with a bit more ease now that they have another victory under their belt.

Scotland Women, on the other hand, began their campaign with a crushing victory over the United States, thanks to outstanding bowling performances by Katherine Fraser and Saskia Horley.

Given the current form of both teams, a thrilling game is expected on Monday.

BD-W vs SC-W, Match Details

The seventh match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 between Bangladesh Women and Scotland Women will be played on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The game is set to commence at 08.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs SC-W, Match 7, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Date & Time: September 19, 2022, 08.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Fancode

BD-W vs SC-W, Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have a slightly greater advantage over batters on this surface, as the wicket is expected to be slower as the match goes on. Bowlers have dominated this track so far, especially in the second innings, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 130 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 118

Average 2nd innings score: 115

BD-W vs SC-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Bangladesh Women: W-L-W-W-W

Scotland Women: W-L-L-L-W

BD-W vs SC-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Bangladesh Women Probable Playing XI :

Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shohely Akhter

Scotland Women injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Scotland Women Probable Playing XI :

Ailsa Lister, Ellen Watson, Kathryn Bryce (c), Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey

BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shamima Sultana (48 runs in her previous outing, S.R: 120.00)

The keeper-batter scored 48 runs off 30 balls at a strike rate of 120.00 with seven fours against Ireland in the previous game. She is expected to be an important player in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Saskia Horley (10 runs & 2 wickets in her previous outing, E.R: 2.00)

Horley had a strong showing at the top of the order in the previous game against Scotland. She scored 10 runs and took two wickets at an economy rate of 2.00. She could be an important addition to your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Salma Khatun (Three wickets in her previous outing, E.R: 4.75)

Salma is one of Bangladesh's best all-rounders, and was impressive with the ball and on the field against Ireland. She took three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 and is a multiplier pick for today's game.

Top Bowler Pick

Shanjida Akther (Two wickets in her previous outing; E.R: 6.50)

Akhter is a talented young left-arm orthodox spinner who has made a lasting impression in her short career. She took two wickets at an economy rate of 6.50 against Ireland and can be counted on to take a couple of wickets today.

BD-W vs SC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Kathryn Bryce

She is one of her team's most promising and effective players. She can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. Bryce had a good start in the previous game against the USA, so she is due for a big one, making her an excellent captaincy choice for your BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Sarah Bryce

She is an aggressive wicket-keeper batter known for her big hits. She also looked impressive in her first game against the USA, scoring 45 runs off 32 balls at a strike rate of 140.63 with five fours and one six. Given her potential, she could be an excellent choice for your fantasy team's vice captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats (T20I) Katherine Fraser 34 runs & 32 wickets in 26 games Nahida Akter 19 runs & 60 wickets in 45 games Ritu Moni 183 runs & 18 wickets in 34 games Arlene Kelly 30 runs & 8 wickets in 8 games Abtaha Maqsood 30 wickets in 28 games

BD-W vs SC-W match expert tips 7th match

Ritu Moni struggled against Ireland in the previous game, but has the talent and ability to provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. She is a skilled all-rounder who has done well for her team, making her a differential pick for your BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 fantasy team.

BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 7th match, Head To Head League

BD-W vs SC-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Shamima Sultana

Batters: Murshida Khatun, Saskia Horley, Rumana Ahmed,

All-Rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni

Bowlers: Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Nahida Akter

BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 7th match, Grand League

BD-W vs SC-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Sarah Bryce

Batters: Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Rumana Ahmed,

All-Rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni

Bowlers: Katherine Fraser, Shohely Akhter, Abtaha Maqsood, Nahida Akter

