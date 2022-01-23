BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, Match 8

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on Scotland Women (SC-W) in the eighth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having beaten Kenya and Malaysia Women by 80 runs and eight wickets respectively. With five wickets in the last match, Nahida Akter starred for Bangladesh, who are looking strong in the bowling department.

Meanwhile, Scotland are also coming off a win, against Kenya, after losing their opener to Sri Lanka. They will look to win this game to keep their hopes alive of reaching the knockouts. Bangladesh and Scotland are respectively second and third in the points table.

BD-W vs SC-W Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women

Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoqueb, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, S Akter, Suraiya Azmin.

Scotland Women

Sarah Bryce (wk), Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Kathryn Bryce (c), Katie McGill, Ailsa Lister, Charis Scott, Rachel Slater, Katherine Fraser, Priyanaz Chatterji, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood.

Match Details

Match: BD-W vs SC-W, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, 8th Match.

Date & Time: January 23nd, 2022; 7 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots. Anything above 130 runs could be a par score.

Today’s BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce: She is expected to play a key role in this game. She has scored 669 runs at an average of 30.4 in 30 games she has played so far, making her a key pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Abbi Aitken Drummond: She is a very talented opener batter, scoring 21 runs in her last game. Drummond could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Rumana Ahmed: She is a top all-rounder for her team, and could provide valuable points with both bat and ball. She is also decent with her leg-break spin bowling, making her a must-have in your BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Nahida Akter: She is a top spin-bowling option for her team. She has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 4.15 in two games in the tournament so far. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction team

Katherine Fraser (SC-W) - 254 points.

Suraiya Azmin (BD-W) - 119 points.

Abtaha Maqsood (SC-W) - 130 points.

Key stats for BD-W vs SC-W Dream11 prediction team

Salma Khatun - 564 runs and 68 wickets in 76 WT20I games; Bowling Average: 17.23.

Ritu Moni – 183 runs and 17 wickets in 32 WT20I games; Bowling Average: 16.00.

Katie McGill - 136 runs and 30 wickets in 30 WT20I games; Bowling Average: 14.76.

BD-W vs SC-W Dream 11 Prediction (Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nigar Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Charis Scott, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Kathryn Bryce, Nahida Akter, Suraiya Azmin, Katherine Fraser.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Rumana Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Murshida Khatun, Charis Scott, Fargana Hoqueb, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Kathryn Bryce, Nahida Akter, Suraiya Azmin, Katherine Fraser.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Nahida Akter. Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce.

Edited by Bhargav