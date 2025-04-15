BD-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 10

The 10th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) squaring off against Scotland Women (SCO-W) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, April 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bangladesh Women have secured victories in their both games. They won their first match of the tournament against Thailand Women by a massive margin of 178 runs. On the other hand, Scotland Women, have won two of their last three matches.

These two teams have played one head-to-head match. Bangladesh Women won that match by just 1 run.

BD-W vs SCO-W Match Details

The 10th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs SCO-W, 10th ODI match

Date and Time: 15th April 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers as they are likely to secure wickets in the middle overs.

The last match played at this venue was West Indies Women and Pakistan Women, where a total of 317 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

BD-W vs SCO-W Form Guide

BD-W - W W

SCO-W - W L W

BD-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing XI

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Nigar Sultana (wk), Nahida Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna

SCO-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Bryce (wk), Hannah Rainey, Kathryn Bryce, Alica Lister, C Abel, Megan McColl, Rachael Slater, Priya Chatterji, Olivia Bell, Abhata Maqsood, K Fraser

BD-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has scored 152 runs in the last two matches. A Lister is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Akhter

M McColl and S Akhter are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Akhtar will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has garnered 118 runs in the last two matches. F Hoque is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Bryce

K Bryce and F Khatun are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. K Bryce will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 157 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches. K Fraser is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Ferdus

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Maqsood and J Ferdus. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. J Ferdus will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. R Slater is another good bowler for today's match.

BD-W vs SCO-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Bryce

K Bryce was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 157 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches.

F Khatun

F Khatun is one of the most crucial picks from the Bangladesh Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Scotland Women batters. She has scored 28 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BD-W vs SCO-W, 10th ODI match

N Sultana

F Khatun

S Akhter

K Fraser

K Bryce

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Lister, S Bryce, N Sultana

Batters: M McColl, S Akhter

All-rounders: K Fraser, K Bryce, F Khatun

Bowlers: A Maqsood, J Ferdus, R Slater

Bangladesh Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce, N Sultana

Batters: S Akhter

All-rounders: K Fraser, K Bryce, R Moni, F Khatun

Bowlers: A Maqsood, J Ferdus, R Khan, R Slater

