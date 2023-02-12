BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 5

The fifth match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) lock horns with Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka began their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign in some style, beating hosts South Africa in a last-over thriller. The likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Inoka Ranaweera starred with both the bat and ball and the Lankans will be keen to continue their fine form.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have a well-balanced side to fall back on. Although they didn't have the best of times in the warm-up games, Bangladesh have the necessary experience to get one over the Sri Lankans.

With both sides eyeing a big win, an exciting game awaits in Cape Town.

BD-W vs SL-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will lock horns in the fifth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 5

Date and Time: 12th February 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

BD-W vs SL-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 5

A decent batting track awaits the two sides in Newlands with there being some help available with the new ball. While pacers should enjoy conditions, spinners should also have a say, having picked up five wickets in the previous game. With this being the second game of the day, batting first is likely to be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Record at Newlands, Cape Town in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 129

2nd-innings score: 126

BD-W vs SL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women probable playing 11

Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Shorna Akter and Jahanara Alam.

Sri Lanka Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women probable playing 11

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe.

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anushka Sanjeewani (48 matches, 477 runs, Average: 14.60)

Anushka Sanjeewani is an important player for Sri Lanka with 477 runs in 48 matches. Although she did not get a chance to bat for a long period in the previous game, Sanjeewani is a decent player of spin. While Shamima Sultana is a fine pick herself, Sanjeewani is a good pick for your BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Fargana Hoque (82 matches, 1236 runs, Average: 19.01)

Fargana Hoque has been an integral part of the Bangladesh set-up, scoring 1236 runs at an average of 19.01. Although her strike rate reads 82.01, Fargana has a hundred and three fifties to her name. With Fargana likely to bat in the top order, she is a fine addition to your BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rumana Ahmed (82 matches, 848 runs, 75 wickets)

Rumana Ahmed is Bangladesh's best bowler in this format with 75 wickets at an average of 18.40. Rumana also adds value with the bat, with a strike rate of 84.27 holding her in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Rumana is a must-have in your BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Inoka Ranaweera (3/18 in the previous match vs South Africa)

Inoka Ranaweera was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka in the previous game, picking up three wickets while conceding only 18 runs. She has a career average of 17.32 with the ball and impressed in the death and middle overs in the previous game. Given her form and ability, Ranawera is a top pick for your BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

BD-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka's best batter in the format and comes into the game on the back of a 50-ball 68. She has a heap of experience under her belt and is capable of scoring big runs. Given her form and ability, Athapaththu is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Nigar Sultana

Nigar Sultana is a consistent performer for Bangladesh in this format, scoring 1225 runs in 65 innings. She has four scores of fifty or more, with a strike rate of 90 holding her in good stead. With Sultana being a good player of pace and spin, she is a brilliant captaincy pick for your BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Nigar Sultana 1225 runs in 69 matches Rumana Ahmed 50 wickets in 82 matches Vishmi Gunaratne 35(34) in the previous match Chamari Athapaththu 68(50) in the previous match Kavisha Dilhari 16 wickets in 30 matches

BD-W vs SL-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Vishmi Gunaratne showed immense maturity in the previous game, scoring 35 runs off just 34 balls against South Africa. She was impressive in the U-19 World Cup as well and is capable of scoring quick runs. Given her recent exploits, Gunaratne is a brilliant pick for your BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Anushka Sanjeewani, Nigar Sultana

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Harshitha Madavi, Vishmi Gunaratne

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rumana Ahmed (c), Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Jahanara Alam

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (vc)

Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi, Vishmi Gunaratne

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Fahima Khatun

