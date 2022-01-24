BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, Match 10

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the tenth match of the Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

There is little to choose between the two teams, as they have shared their eight previous T20I outings so far. Once again, one can expect a thrilling game when they square off.

Neither team has been beaten yet in the tournament. Although Sri Lanka are above Bangladesh in the points table due to their better net run rate, this game will determine which team finishes on top.

BD-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women

Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoqueb, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, S Akter, Suraiya Azmin.

Sri Lanka Women

Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sachini Nisansala, O Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari.

Match Details

Match: BD-W vs SL-W, Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022, 10th Match.

Date & Time: January 24th, 2022; 7 AM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient when playing their shots. Anything above 145 runs could be a par score.

Today’s BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nigar Sultana: She is expected to play a key role in this game. She has scored 862 runs at an average of 22.68 in 55 games, making her a key pick in your fantasy team.

Batters

Murshida Khatun: She has a good T20I record, having scored 244 runs at a strike of 90.37 in 13 games. She could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Chamari Atapattu: She is one of the world’s top-class all-rounders, having proved her prowess in the format. She has scored 173 runs at an average of 57.66 in her last three games. She is also decent with her medium-fast bowling, making her a must-have in your BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Nahida Akter: She is a top spin-bowling option for her team. She has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in three games in the tournament so far. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Sachini Nisansala (SL-W) - 157 points.

Suraiya Azmin (BD-W) - 199 points.

Ritu Moni (BD-W) - 176 points.

Key stats for BD-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team

Salma Khatun - 564 runs and 70 wickets in 77 WT20I games; Bowling Average: 16.73.

Ama Kanchana – 152 runs and 11 wickets in 33 WT20I games; Bowling Average: 38.36.

Rumana Ahmed - 746 runs and 60 wickets in 68 WT20I games; Bowling Average: 19.50.

BD-W vs SL-W Dream 11 Prediction (Commonwealth Games Women’s Cricket Qualifier 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nigar Sultana, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Murshida Khatun, Chamari Athapaththu, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Sugandika Kumari, Nahida Akter, Sachini Nisansala.

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu. Vice-captain: Rumana Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nigar Sultana, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Murshida Khatun, Chamari Athapaththu, O Ranasinghe, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Suraiya Azmin, Nahida Akter, Sachini Nisansala.

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu. Vice-captain: Nahida Akter.

Edited by Bhargav