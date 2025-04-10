BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 3

The third ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) play Thailand Women (TL-W) at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on Thursday, April 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Thailand Women lost both their warm-up matches. They lost the last warm-up match to Ireland Women by three wickets. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, won both their warm-up matches. They won the last warm-up match against Pakistan A Women by 167 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

BD-W vs TL-W Match Details

The third ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 10 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore. The game is set to begin at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs TL-W, 3rd ODI match

Date and Time: 10 April 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this wicket, as they are expected to get some assistance in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was between West Indies Women and Scotland Women, where a total of 477 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

BD-W vs TL-W Form Guide

BD-W - Will be playing their first match

TL-W - Will be playing their first match

BD-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XI

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Nigar Sultana (wk), Nahida Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, and Fariha Islam Trisna.

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Naruemol Chaiwai, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Natthakan Chantham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, and Nattaya Boochatham.

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicketkeeping duties for her team. N Koncharoenkai is another good wicketkeeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Hoque

S Akhter and F Hoque are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. F Hoque will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She performed exceptionally well in the warm-up matches. N Chaiwai is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

T Putthawong

T Putthawong and C Sutthiruang are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. T Putthawong will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She was in great form in the warm-up matches. N Boochatham is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Akter

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Akter and R Khan. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. N Akter will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. O Kamchomphu is another good bowler for today's match.

BD-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

T Putthawong

T Putthawong was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She was in great form in both the warm-up matches.

C Sutthiruang

C Sutthiruang is one of the most crucial picks from the Thailand Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She performed well in the recent matches.

5 Must-Picks for BD-W vs TL-W, 3rd ODI match

C Sutthiruang

F Putthawong

N Akter

N Sultana

S Akhter

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: N Sultana, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: S Akhter, F Hoque

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, T Putthawong, N Boochatham, F Khatun

Bowlers: N Akter, R Khan, O Kamchomphu

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana

Batters: S Akhter, F Hoque, N Chaiwai

All-rounders: C Sutthiruang, T Putthawong, N Boochatham, F Khatun, R Moni

Bowlers: N Akter, R Khan

