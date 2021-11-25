BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC WCW One Day Qualifier, Match 7

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in the seventh match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Bangladesh Women have won their first two ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier matches and are currently sitting at the top of the Group B points table. They beat USA Women by a massive 270-run margin in their last outing. Thailand Women, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are currently third in the standings. They lost to Pakistan Women by 52 runs in their last ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier game.

BD-W vs TL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BD-W XI

Jahanara Alam (C), Fahima Khatun, Nigar Sultana (WK), Fargana Hoque, Lata Mondal, Sharmin Akhter, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun.

TL-W XI

Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Wongpaka Liengprasert, Natthakan Chantam, Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanda Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi.

Match Details

BD-W vs TL-W, Match 7, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

Date and Time: 25th November 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Harare Sports Club is a sporting one. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners might come into play in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 263 runs.

Today’s BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nannapat Koncharoenkai: Koncharoenkai is a top-quality wicketkeeper-batter who has scored 56 runs in two ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier matches.

Batters

Sharmin Akhter: Akhter has been in brilliant form with the bat, having scored 161 runs in two matches. She is currently the leading run-scorer in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier.

Fargana Hoque: Hoque has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Bangladesh Women. She has scored 112 runs in two outings.

All-rounders

Rumana Ahmed: Ahmed can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. In two ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier games, she has scored 54 runs and picked up three wickets.

Sornnarin Tippoch: Tippoch has impressed everyone with her all-round performances so far this season. She has scored 53 runs in addition to taking two wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Suleeporn Laomi: Laomi has bowled pretty well so far this season. She has picked up three wickets in two matches.

Nahida Akter: Akter has picked up two wickets in two ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier outings. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

Thipatcha Putthawong (TL-W) - 187 points

Sornnarin Tippoch (TL-W) - 133 points

Suleeporn Laomi (TL-W) - 106 points

Onnicha Kamchomphu (TL-W) - 97 points

Rumana Ahmed (BD-W) - 91 points

Important Stats for BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction team

Rumana Ahmed: 54 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Sornnarin Tippoch: 53 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Thipatcha Putthawong: 5 wickets in 2 matches

Sharmin Akhter: 161 runs in 2 matches

Fargana Hoque: 112 runs in 2 matches

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier)

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantam, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Sornnarin Tippoch, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Suleeporn Laomi.

Captain: Rumana Ahmed. Vice-captain: Jahanara Alam.

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Fargana Hoque, Naruemol Chaiwai, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanda Sutthiruang, Jahanara Alam, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter.

Captain: Rumana Ahmed. Vice-captain: Fargana Hoque.

Edited by Samya Majumdar